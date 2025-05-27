SOLUM Expands Production Capacity and Accelerates Retail Digitalization Across North America

SEOUL, South Korea, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOLUM, a global leader in electronic shelf labels (ESL) and digital retail solutions, is strengthening its global leadership by scaling production and securing key wins across major retail markets. As demand for smart retail technology continues to rise, SOLUM is emerging as a core enabler of retail digital transformation worldwide.

In April 2025, SOLUM’s Vietnam manufacturing facility shipped a record 6.26 million ESL units, the highest monthly volume since the site’s inception. Production value reached KRW 59.6 billion, marking a 33% increase year-over-year. In May, the company expects shipments to exceed 7 million units, with production value approaching KRW 100 billion—a milestone that could mark the plant’s highest monthly performance to date.

This output growth is the result of long-term investment in production automation. Since 2020, SOLUM has introduced multi-phase automation lines for ESL performance testing. Its flagship Newton 2.9-inch model is now fully automated, and semi-automated lines have been optimized to further increase output. Despite a 27% reduction in workforce compared to the 2022 average, per-person productivity has improved, supported by tighter quality control. As of 2024, defect rates dropped to 18 ppm, well below industry norms.

North America: Demonstrating ESL Value in High-Volume Grocery Chains

SOLUM has firmly established its North American presence by supplying ESLs to more than 1,000 stores operated by Canada’s largest retail group. The implementation has been particularly impactful in grocery environments where product turnover and price variability demand real-time responsiveness. SOLUM's ESL system supports dynamic pricing, automated markdowns, and simultaneous display of member and promotional pricing across thousands of SKUs.

“ESLs deliver their highest value in complex environments like grocery stores, where frequent price changes and high operational demands are the norm. Our partnership with Canada's largest retailer represents a turning point in the region’s digital transformation. We're aiming for a 70% market share in Canada’s ESL segment,” noted CW Ahn, CEO of SOLUM America.

To support this growth, SOLUM has established a local sales entity in Canada and is expanding its technical and sales teams. The company recently signed a new contract with one of Canada’s Top 3 grocery groups, further enhancing its leadership in the region.

The company’s North America lead stated, “We're evolving from a hardware vendor into a solution partner. Beyond large enterprise clients, our long-term vision includes empowering small and mid-sized retailers to adopt ESL through a SaaS-based platform. Our organizational growth reflects this shift toward platform-driven retail technology.”

Platform-Led Leadership in Smart Retail

As global demand for digital retail solutions accelerates, SOLUM continues to lead through a powerful combination of manufacturing scale, premium quality, and technology integration.

Its Newton ESL lineup supports full product customization, while upcoming solutions—including BLE-based trace tags and handheld terminals—will offer retailers greater operational control and visibility. These initiatives mark SOLUM’s evolution from a hardware supplier to a platform-based smart retail partner.

“SOLUM isn’t just following global retail trends—we’re helping shape them,” said Steve Jun, Head of ESL Division, at SOLUM. “With proven success across North America and Europe, we’re committed to delivering intelligent, future-ready solutions that drive the next phase of retail innovation.”

