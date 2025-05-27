Pixalate’s Q1 2025 North America Click Fraud Benchmark Reports for Mobile Apps, Desktop Web, & Mobile Web: 19% Click Fraud Rate on Desktop Web, 9% on Mobile Web, & 22% on Mobile In-App

New Pixalate research into more than 40 billion global open programmatic ad transactions reveals the “Music & Audio” category had the highest IVT rate, with 54% of mobile app clicks on ads within this category being flagged as invalid in Q1 2025. On mobile web, 59% of invalid clicks were attributed to cookie stuffing IVT

London, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the Q1 2025 North America Click Fraud Benchmarks Report . The report highlights various types of click-related invalid traffic (IVT) in North America and pinpoints high-risk categories, platforms, and countries impacted by IVT across desktop web, mobile web, and mobile in-app advertising.

In addition to the North America report, Pixalate released regional reports for Latin America (LATAM) , Europe, the Middle East, Africa (EMEA) , and Asia Pacific (APAC) .

Pixalate’s data science and analyst team analyzed more than 40 billion global open programmatic advertising transactions across desktop web, mobile web, and mobile app traffic to compile these reports in Q1 2025.

North America Desktop Web Click Fraud (Q1 2025)

Invalid Click Rate: 19% of desktop web traffic clicks were invalid

of desktop web traffic clicks were invalid Dominant Types of Click Fraud: 60% of invalid clicks were due to datacenter-based Invalid Traffic (IVT)

of invalid clicks were due to Invalid Traffic (IVT) Most Targeted Ad Size: 320x50 ad size was most impacted by click fraud (57%)





North America Mobile Web Click Fraud (Q1 2025)

Invalid Click Rate: 9% of mobile web traffic clicks were invalid

of mobile web traffic clicks were invalid Dominant Types of Click Fraud: 59% of invalid clicks were flagged for Cookie Stuffing IVT

of invalid clicks were flagged for IVT Most Targeted Ad Size: 728x90 ad size was most impacted by click fraud (58%)







North America Mobile App Click Fraud (Q1 2025)

Invalid Click Rate: 22% of mobile app traffic clicks were invalid

of mobile app traffic clicks were invalid Dominant Types of Click Fraud : 69% of invalid clicks were flagged for Duplicate Click IVT

: of invalid clicks were flagged for IVT Most Targeted Ad Size: 300x50 ad size was most impacted by click fraud (50%).

ad size was most impacted by click fraud (50%). Most Targeted Category: 54% of ad clicks on mobile apps in the “Music & Audio” category were invalid

Pixalate developed a solution for IVT challenges through its Click Fraud Detection technology. The platform effectively maps clicks to impressions and identifies IVT. It enables the detection of various IVT types associated with suspicious users, ad creatives, or publishers.

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

