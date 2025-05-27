LONG BEACH CITY COLLEGE ANNOUNCES NEW ASSOCIATE DEGREE IN URBAN PLANNING

LBCC is the First in the State to Offer this Degree

Long Beach, CA, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nearly one year ago, Long Beach City College (LBCC) launched the first Urban Planning associate degree in the California Community Colleges system, through a new partnership with Cal Poly Pomona.

“Our new Associate Degree in Urban Planning reflects Long Beach City College’s commitment to shaping equitable and sustainable communities,” said Uduak-Joe Ntuk, Long Beach City College Board of Trustees President. “By equipping students with the modern tools to address land use, climate resiliency, and urban revitalization, we’re preparing the next generation of leaders to design better cities of the future.”

“Our new Urban Planning program underscores how LBCC is a college where lives are transformed and students are uplifted, as urban and regional planners in the Los Angeles-Long Beach-Orange County metropolitan area are earning an average salary of more than $111,000 annually,” said Dr. Mike Muñoz, Long Beach City College Superintendent-President. “Graduates from widely diverse backgrounds will be equipped to contribute to sustainable and resilient community planning and are literally building the future.”

The program was developed in consultation with the Long Beach Community Design Center, a non-profit comprised of leading area urban planners, architects, and representatives from Cal Poly Pomona.

The new curriculum focuses on the skills needed for entry-level roles in planning agencies or consultancies. Those completing the program will have a solid foundation in urban design skills, land use planning, and government policy-making while learning to tackle planning challenges using industry-standard GIS software and understand the socioeconomic aspects of urban development. Among the required courses are Urban Dynamics – American Cities; Urbanscapes & Cultures; Research Methodologies for Design; Intro to Geographic Information Systems; and Urban Design Studies.

As part of the new degree pathway, the Urban Planning & Design Internship Program was also launched by the Long Beach Community Design and the City of Long Beach to give students real-world experience in shaping the built environment. Through curated activities, events, and project-based experiences, students engage with professionals in the field, gain insight into urban planning best practices and techniques, build industry-relevant skills, and form meaningful mentorship connections. Interns were hosted across the private sector, non-profit organizations, and government agencies, reflecting the interdisciplinary nature of urban planning and design work. The first cohort included 10 undergraduate students from LBCC, CSU Long Beach, UCLA, UC Irvine, and Cal Poly Pomona, majoring in architecture, urban planning, urban studies, environmental science, geography, and civil engineering.

David Salazar, Long Beach Community Design Center’s founder and executive director, was among those whose efforts were paramount in developing the new program. “The ground-breaking Associate of Science Degree in Urban Planning at LBCC, along with a pathway to Cal Poly Pomona, is an exceptional opportunity for the youth of Long Beach to pursue a career in a field that can improve the quality of life in their communities,” Salazar said. “This unique partnership provides young planners with a clear path to establishing a successful career in urban planning, where their voice and perspective are vital.”

Dr. Leslie Forehand, an LBCC architecture professor who played a key role in developing the program, agreed. “This achievement not only elevates our students' academic journeys but also ensures that our community is shaped by the very minds we nurture,” she said. “It's a significant step towards a future where our community's growth and planning are driven by its own educated, empowered members.”

Dr. Gwen H. Urey, emeritus professor at Cal Poly Pomona’s Department of Urban and Regional Planning added, “LBCC's new Associate of Science Degree in Urban Planning degree is a model for planning education at the community college level. The Department of Urban & Regional Planning at Cal Poly Pomona celebrates this achievement and anticipates welcoming its graduates into our accredited Bachelor of Science program, which they will be able to complete in two years.”

The Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics projects approximately 3,700 openings nationally for urban and regional planners each year, on average, over the decade, with many of those openings expected to replace those who retire or transfer to other occupations. More than 2,000 of the nearly 43,000 urban and regional planners working in the United States are employed in the region.

# # #

About Long Beach City College

Long Beach City College consists of two campuses with an enrollment of over 35,000 students each semester and serves the cities of Avalon, Lakewood, Long Beach, and Signal Hill. LBCC promotes equitable student learning and achievement, academic excellence, and workforce development by delivering high-quality educational programs and support services to our diverse communities. Visit www.LBCC.edu for more information about Long Beach City College.

Stacey Toda Long Beach City College 5629384004 stoda@lbcc.edu

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.