Casella Drivers Honored by National Waste and Recycling Association

RUTLAND, Vt., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling and resource management services company, is pleased to announce that three drivers were recently honored by the National Waste & Recycling Association (NWRA) as part of its annual Drivers and Operators of the Year program.

Representing an elite group of waste and recycling collection drivers, from a total of 141,000 refuse trucks operating daily, the following three Casella drivers’ commitment to excellence and safety set them apart from the rest.

Regional Commercial Driver of the Year: Frank Corl, Cheshire, MA

Regional Commercial Honorable Mention: Juan Caraballo, Potsdam, NY

Regional Roll Off Honorable Mention: Daniel Hale, Salem, NH



The Driver of the Year awards, sponsored by Environmental Solutions Group, honor drivers who operate safely, responsibly, and with distinction, enhancing both the image and safety culture of the waste industry. Categories include residential, commercial, and roll-off drivers at the local (500 truck fleet), regional (500-2,500 truck fleet), and national (2,500+ truck fleet) levels.

“We’re proud of our entire team for the essential work that they do each day, and any chance to recognize those who go above and beyond is appreciated,” said John W. Casella, Chairman and CEO of Casella. “To have these three drivers recognized in this manner speaks to their commitment to our customers and communities to operate at such a high level over an extended period. Having representation in three states and multiple lines of business gives us all a great sense of pride that our commitment to Casella’s Core Values is felt throughout our operating footprint.”

Independent judges selected the winners based on letters of recommendation and the difficulty of the route based on factors such as number of pickups and miles driven weekly. All three drivers were recognized for their distinguished service at a celebratory awards gala on Monday, May 5, at WasteExpo in Las Vegas, NV.





Frank Corl

A pillar of dedication and dependability, Frank Corl has spent over 30 years delivering exceptional service and ensuring customer satisfaction. His commitment goes beyond simply completing his route; he actively ensures customer needs are met and provides a positive experience for those he serves. Whether responding swiftly to additional stops or supporting fellow drivers, Frank embodies professionalism, leadership, and an unwavering work ethic. His deep industry knowledge, meticulous attention to detail, and commitment to safety make him a role model for others.

“Frank’s dedication goes far beyond his job description. He consistently goes the extra mile to ensure customers are satisfied and everyone is properly taken care of,” said Cheshire, MA Division Manager Stephen Haeder. “His outstanding work ethic and commitment to excellence from his very first day on the job have always set him apart.”





Juan Caraballo

Juan Caraballo is a highly respected and trusted team member, consistently demonstrating exceptional dedication to customer service, safety, and operational efficiency. With over 20 years of experience, Caraballo has become a leader within his division, embodying the Casella Core Values in his daily work. Described as a "go-to guy," Caraballo consistently completes tasks with a focus on safety and efficiency, proactively offering suggestions to improve processes and enhance service. His commitment to customers is paramount; he considers them friends and consistently goes the extra mile to meet their needs. An exceptional safety record complements Caraballo's strong work ethic.

“What sets Juan apart from others is his extraordinary daily commitment to safety and service, on and off the clock,” said Potsdam, NY Division Manager Doug Fry. “I hear nothing but praise from Juan’s customers when I am out doing site visits, fellow coworkers in the breakroom, and multiple levels of local leadership.”





Daniel Hale

With over 25 years of professional driving experience, Dan Hale exemplifies dedication, reliability, and operational excellence as a roll-off driver. Known for his punctuality and impeccable attendance record, Hale has consistently been on time and has never called off work, earning the admiration and respect of his colleagues and supervisors alike. As a seasoned driver, Hale has trained dozens of employees, making a significant contribution to the efficiency and success of his team. His meticulous approach to pre-trip and post-trip inspections ensures the safety and reliability of his vehicle, making him one of the safest drivers in the fleet.

“Dan is a pleasure to work with. His professionalism, expertise, and experience contribute to our daily success as a team,” said Salem, NH Dispatcher Glenn Doherty. “He approaches every assignment with a thoroughness that makes the whole division run smoothly.”

ABOUT CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., headquartered in Rutland, Vermont, provides resource management expertise and services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional and industrial customers, primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling and organics services in the eastern United States. For further information, investors may visit the Company’s website at www.casella.com.

