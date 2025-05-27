Cint Awarded BPI’s Most Loved Workplace Certification and Named in Newsweek's Top 100 Most Loved Places to Work

NEW YORK, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cint , the global leader in research and measurement technology, has become certified as a Most Loved Workplace® backed by the research and analysis of Best Practice Institute (BPI). The recognition also earns Cint a coveted spot in the top 50 of Newsweek’s 2025 Global Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® list . Most Loved Workplace® validation provides the most comprehensive look at workplace sentiment for organizations today.

"At Cint, we believe that culture is built by design and sustained by the people who live it every day,” said Bee Meuwissen, Group Chief Human Resources Officer at Cint. “Being named a Most Loved Workplace by Newsweek and ranking in the top 50 globally is a meaningful reflection of the environment we’ve worked hard to create, one rooted in trust, belonging, and shared purpose."

Cint has been certified as a Most Loved Workplace® because of its deep commitment to creating a culture rooted in respect, flexibility, and continuous learning, where employees feel empowered to innovate, bring their authentic selves to work, and contribute to a greater mission. Employees consistently cite Cint’s friendly, collaborative environment, appreciation-driven programs such as the Kudos Culture and Values Excellence Program, and access to personalized learning and development opportunities as key reasons they love working at the company. The Feedback 50 survey, launched across Cint’s global workforce in late 2024, underscored the organization’s efforts to foster employee belonging through DEI initiatives, expert-led sessions, leadership panels, and inclusive recognition programs.

With a global team spanning 15 countries and a platform that powers one of the world’s largest consumer data exchanges, Cint helps brands, agencies, and researchers access high-quality insights at unmatched scale and speed. Its technology is trusted by organizations to inform critical decisions, from launching products to measuring cross-channel advertising impact in real time. But what sets Cint apart is the way it invests in the people behind that innovation, cultivating a workplace where collaboration, authenticity, and personal growth are just as core as the tech.

Most Loved Workplaces® certify companies where employees are the happiest and most satisfied at work. Cint became certified as a Most Loved Workplace based on its scores on the Love of Workplace Index™ which surveyed employees on various elements around employee satisfaction and sentiment including the level of respect, collaboration, support, and sense of belonging they feel inside the company.

"I started Most Loved Workplaces out of inspiration from my community of people who consciously place love for their employees at the center of their business model," said Louis Carter, the founder, and CEO of BPI and a social/organizational psychologist, thought leader, entrepreneur, and author. Carter's book, "In Great Company: How to Spark Peak Performance by Creating an Emotionally Connected Workplace," identifies the specific areas needed to become a highly respected, reputable organization where people love to work with each other – a Most Loved Workplace.

Backed by BPI, in its original research that created MLW criteria, Most Loved Workplaces surveyed more than 175 companies and more than 3,000 executives across the United States, the Middle East/Northern Africa, and Southeast Asia. They found that productivity rises as employee sentiment increases, with 94 percent of responders saying they did three to four times more work for a company they loved and 95 percent saying they stayed at companies they loved three to four times longer. Most Loved Workplaces certification is the most valid method to determine employee experience and recognize a great workplace.

To view the current Global Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces in Newsweek, visit https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/global-most-loved-workplaces-2025 .

About Cint

Cint is a global leader in research and measurement technology connecting brands, researchers, academics, or anyone with a question, to a network of over 800 suppliers representing millions of engaged respondents in 130+ countries. The Cint Exchange empowers users to gather insights at scale to build business strategies, develop research-enabled solutions, publish credible research, and more.

Lucid Measurement by Cint, our advanced set of media measurement solutions, gives advertisers, media owners, and agencies the tools to measure the effectiveness and brand lift of cross-channel advertising campaigns in real time to optimize media performance while campaigns are live.

At Cint, we’re feeding the world’s curiosity.

Cint Group AB (publ), listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (STO: CINT), has a global workforce of over 800. Cint has offices in Stockholm, London, New York, New Orleans, Singapore, Gurgaon, and Sydney, among other locations.

