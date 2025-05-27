Tim Lamb Group Facilitates Sale of LaLonde Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Imlay City, Michigan to Paul LaFontaine

Columbus, OH, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tim Lamb Group, the largest auto dealership sales and acquisitions firm in North America, is proud to announce the sale of LaLonde Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram to Paul LaFontaine. The transaction, which closed on May 5, 2025, was led by Bob Wolfbauer, Director at the Tim Lamb Group.

With this acquisition, LaLonde Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram has been rebranded to Imlay City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram. Conveniently located at 2093 S Van Dyke Rd. in Imlay City, MI the dealership is less than one mile from LaFontaine Ford, also owned by Paul LaFontaine. The close proximity between the two dealerships creates a unique opportunity for operational synergy and an enhanced customer experience.



“We’ve proudly served Imlay City through our Ford dealership for over 35 years,” stated Paul LaFontaine, Dealer Principal. “With all of my children now active in the business, it was the right time to grow. Acquiring this dealership was a natural next step – and what better investment than expanding in a community we already know and love?”

Paul’s children - Arie, Alex, and Sophie - are all actively involved in daily operations and will play key leadership roles at the new location. Imlay City CDJR is 35,000 square foot full-service facility featuring 18 service bays and an on-site car wash. Under new ownership, the dealership has already added a used car lot with a wide selection of vehicles and has repaved entryways to create a smoother and more welcoming customer experience. Additional facility upgrades and a grand re-opening event to celebrate the new ownership and on-site enhancements, will be planned in the coming months.

Former owner Tania LaLonde sold the dealership to focus on other automotive ventures in Metro Detroit. “Working with Paul LaFontaine and the entire LaFontaine family was a pleasure and made the entire transaction smooth and seamless,” stated LaLonde.

Both LaLonde and LaFontaine prioritize employee retention and community involvement. The majority of LaLonde’s staff chose to remain with the dealership, ensuring continuity for customers and employes alike. Imlay City CDJR will continue support local schools, youth sports, and charitable organizations – building upon the strong community ties already established by the LaFontaine Ford dealership. “We prioritize hiring locally and building strong relationships with our neighbors, customers, and fellow businesses,” stated LaFontaine. “Being a part of Imlay City means more than just selling cars, it means being an active, supportive presence in a place that we proudly call home.”

“I’ve worked with Bob Wolfbauer for over 20 years,” added Paul LaFontaine. “His integrity, professionalism, and deep industry knowledge made this an exceptionally smooth process. We had complete confidence that this deal was in the right hands.”

Bob Wolfbauer shared, “Helping Paul and his family expand their presence in Imlay City was incredibly rewarding. Both the LaFontaine and LaLonde organizations are family-oriented, making this a perfect fit for both parties.”

Photo Credit:

Photos Courtesy of Tim Lamb Group

Paul LaFontaine and his family stand outside their new dealership, Imlay City CDJR on May 5, 2025.

Pictured from left to right: Ayrton, Paul, Caroline, Sophie, Alexander LaFontaine

Tonia LaLonde and Paul LaFontaine celebrate their closing at Imlay City CDJR on Cinco de Mayo.

About Tim Lamb Group

Since 2006, Tim Lamb Group has been the number one choice for dealers looking to sell, or purchase, a new vehicle dealership. Fifteen regional directors handle billions of dollars per year in transactions for multiple dealer operators in every part of the United States and Canada. The Group has leveraged their factory management experience and retail dealership background to become the largest auto dealership sales and acquisitions firm in North America. For more information and dealerships for sale, visit www.timlambgroup.com

