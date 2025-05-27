HIP Video Promo Presents: Ozzie D. premieres new lyric video 'America, Our Great Land' on VENTSMagazine.com

Ozzie D. Delivers Timely Message of National Unity with Brand New Single "America, Our Great Land"

TROY, OH, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ozzie D. writes with the purest intentions—everything she crafts comes straight from the heart. Though she’s been writing prolifically for a while, her journey began by accident. At only 12 years old, an anonymous author published her first-ever poem, “Salt & Pepper,” in a children’s poetry compilation. That moment sparked a lifelong connection to writing that hasn’t let up since. Living with ASD, previously referred to as Asperger’s syndrome, Ozzie sees the world through a unique lens, allowing her to interpret energy in a different, more intuitive way. Songwriting, in particular, comes naturally to her. She often pens lyrics in a single sitting, taking “as much time to write the song as long as it takes audiences to hear it.” Beyond music, Ozzie shares her compassionate spirit as a children’s book author. She’s the mind behind The Adventures of Frog Man—a collection of 44 stories with more on the way—and The World of Fuzzwald & Friends—a whimsical picture book that explores procrastination through a quirky gang of characters. Drawing from a wide spectrum of life experiences, Ozzie D.’s voice is more timely and needed than ever. In a world hungry for authenticity, she offers something rare: a motivator who is genuine, resilient, and overflowing with love.

It’s no secret that tensions are rising in the land of the free and the home of the brave—conversations about polarization and the state of democracy are becoming increasingly common, often suggesting that Americans are more divided than ever. Ozzie D. isn’t political—and that’s precisely why she feels compelled to act. “America Our Great Land” is her tactful mission to help guide a wayward nation back on course. It’s as if she’s holding up a mirror to all 347+ million Americans—shaking their shoulders and taking their hands. “No more procrastinating,” she urges. “Time for us to take a stand.” Her tribute to her homeland is just as stirring as it is sincere. On one hand, it’s a call to reconnect with a shared sense of community, since, after all, “helping one another is what life is all about.” On the other hand, it’s a reminder to respect and care for the land of red, white, and blue, as it’s not too late to be salvaged. The American spirit even resonates in the music itself. When blended, the swaying rhythm, bluesy guitar licks (sweeping solo included), and rich, heartfelt harmonies create an enduring patriotic anthem destined not only to unite, but to harmonize a nation.

No great anthem is complete without lyrics that truly stick. What gives classics like “God Bless America” and “This Land is Your Land” their staying power is their memorability—songs learned as children and remembered for a lifetime. Pairing “America, Our Great Land” with a lyric video aims to achieve that same impact, encouraging all to not only hear Ozzie’s thoughtful insights but to truly feel them, to reflect on the deeper meaning behind each confident declaration. Coming from a military family and nearly serving herself, Ozzie hopes that the “America, Our Great Land” project honors those who have fought for America’s freedoms—past, present, and future. With imagery of soldiers, veterans, and proud citizens from every corner of the country, waving their stars and stripes on the land they call home, the video evokes a powerful sense of unity. America was built on shared values, and Ozzie believes it’s time for the people to come together—not only to create lasting change, but more importantly, to take care of one another once again.

More Ozzie D. at HIP Video Promo

More Ozzie D. on Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.