SEO in an AI World: Free Webinar Prepares Marketers for the Future of Search

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With search engines changing faster than ever, digital marketing agency , Direct Online Marketing (DOM) invites digital marketers, SEO professionals, and brand strategists to a free webinar titled SEO in an AI World: Winning Positions in Google and ChatGPT. The live session takes place on June 18, 2025, at 1:00 PM EDT, and features DOM President Justin Seibert and Growth Strategist Jonathan Bentz, alongside Amanda Feld, Senior Strategic Agency Manager at Google.Google’s AI Overviews are pushing traditional search results further down the page. ChatGPT, Bing’s Copilot, and other generative search tools are offering answers without users ever clicking through to a website. Search engine marketing has changed — brands that don't adapt will miss out.“Marketers are watching their traffic dip, even when their rankings haven’t changed,” says Seibert. “You can’t just rely on being found. You’ve got to know how AI interprets content and where to place it so that it shows up where real decisions are being made.”This one-hour webinar will show attendees how to:Structure content to earn placement in AI-generated answersFind commercial-intent keywords that still get clicksAdapt proven PPC and SEO tactics for AI-first search enginesMake sure your brand appears in tools like ChatGPT, Copilot, and GeminiBalance visibility on Google with emerging AI platformsThe DOM team has helped businesses in 27 countries win search visibility across Google, Bing, and now, AI models. Their insights come straight from the front lines—no fluff, no filler.Registration is free, but space is limited. Reserve your spot at:About Direct Online Marketing (DOM):Direct Online Marketing (DOM), founded in 2007 with offices in Pittsburgh, PA and Wheeling, WV, is a full-service digital marketing agency trusted by clients all over the world. Backed by certifications from Google, Microsoft, and HubSpot, DOM delivers custom strategies in SEO, PPC, GA4, data analytics support, web design, social media, and conversion rate optimization. Their flexible, month-to-month contracts and high-touch account management have helped earn a 85% long-term retention rate and top ratings on Clutch, G2, and Google. DOM brings together top experts with decades of experience to build smart, transparent, and data-driven digital marketing that prioritizes people over pageviews. Every click is an opportunity, and DOM knows how to make those opportunities count.

