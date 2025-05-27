Oregonians Should Plan Ahead for Evacuations During the 2025 Wildfire Awareness Month

As Wildfire Awareness Month comes to a close the Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) is urging residents to take action now to prepare for the upcoming wildfire season by being ready to evacuate.

Last year’s wildfire season was the most destructive in Oregon’s recorded history. The 2025 season is shaping up to be just as formattable. Wildfires can spread rapidly, threatening lives, homes and communities, so it’s vital the Oregonians be prepared ahead of time to receive timely notices and to evacuate if asked.

OEM has provided resources to help Oregonians take small preparedness steps today can make a life-saving difference tomorrow. For more information about preparing your household and community visit the OEM Be2WeeksReady Community Preparedness webpages. In the meantime, here are some key tips to help you be ready should evacuation be necessary.

Stay Informed

Sign up for emergency alerts to receive evacuation notifications. Visit ORAlert.gov to find the local alert system for your city, county, or zip code. If you're already registered, take a moment to log in and update your contact information. Also, check your phone settings to ensure wireless emergency alerts are enabled.

Know where to find local emergency information, such as your county’s emergency management website and TripCheck.com. Follow local emergency services on social media, including the sheriff’s office, fire agencies, and city or county pages.

Create a Wildfire Evacuation Plan

Being prepared starts with a plan. Visit Ready.gov/plan to create a family emergency plan. OEM offers a wildfire evacuation checklist at wildfire.oregon.gov/prepare that can serve as a guide.

Your plan should include:

A list of emergency contacts.

A safe meeting place in case family members get separated.

Multiple evacuation routes from home, work, or school. TripCheck.com can help with this.

Transportation arrangements, including pets and livestock.

A discussion with loved ones, friends, and neighbors to ensure everyone understands the plan.

Individuals with disabilities should plan ahead for transportation, equipment, and service animal needs. Visit the Red Cross for tailored resources. If you have special medical needs, make sheltering arrangements some place that can accommodate your needs, as not all standard shelters can.

For pet and livestock evacuation planning, visit Ready.gov/pets. Prepare a pet emergency kit with essentials like food, water, medications, identification, and medical records. Livestock owners should arrange transportation and shelter options in advance—resources are available at Oregon Department of Agriculture.

Assemble a Wildfire Go-Kit

A go-kit contains essential items you may need to take with you in a hurry. Each household member should have an easy-to-carry emergency bag with:

Food and water.

Medications and medical supplies.

Flashlights and phone chargers.

Extra clothing and personal items.

Copies of vital documents and prescriptions.

For a comprehensive emergency kit checklist, visit Ready.gov/kit or refer to the American Red Cross recommendations.

Know Evacuation Levels

Oregon uses a three-level evacuation system to keep residents informed and safe. Be familiar with “Be Ready, Be Set, Go!” notifications:

Level One – BE READY (Green): Stay aware of the wildfire threat and get prepared. Pack your go-kit, check emergency contacts, and ensure those in vulnerable situations (older adults, children, individuals with disabilities, and livestock owners) are ready to evacuate if needed.

(Green): Stay aware of the wildfire threat and get prepared. Pack your go-kit, check emergency contacts, and ensure those in vulnerable situations (older adults, children, individuals with disabilities, and livestock owners) are ready to evacuate if needed. Level Two – BE SET (Yellow): Be prepared to leave at any moment. This indicates significant wildfire danger. Voluntary evacuation is encouraged—especially for those needing extra time to relocate safely.

(Yellow): Be prepared to leave at any moment. This indicates significant wildfire danger. Voluntary evacuation is encouraged—especially for those needing extra time to relocate safely. Level Three – GO (Red): Evacuate immediately! This means extreme danger is present, and it is unsafe to remain in place. Emergency responders may not be able to assist further. Leave immediately without gathering belongings and check TripCheck.com or call 511 for evacuation routes.

After evacuating, do not return until officials declare it safe. You can find additional wildfire preparedness resources at wildfire.oregon.gov.

Additional Wildfire Preparedness Resources

Getting an insurance check-up. Your insurance policy may not cover floods or wildfires. Talk to your agent to make sure you have the right kind and amount of insurance.