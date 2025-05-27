Farouq Tuweiq Assumes CEO Role

Daniel Bernstein Transitions to Chairman of the Board

A New Chapter for Bel Fuse Inc.

Today marks an exciting milestone in Bel Fuse’s journey.

After more than two decades leading the company as President and Chief Executive Officer — and over 45 years of service — Dan Bernstein will be stepping into a new role as Chairman of the Board following today’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Dan’s tenure as CEO began in 2001, and during that time, he led Bel through a period of significant transformation. Under his guidance, Bel grew from under $100 million in revenue to more than $600 million, expanded the global footprint, and completed 19 strategic acquisitions. His impact goes beyond numbers; his vision, drive, and belief in people have built a company that has a passion for progress, openness to new ideas, and a drive to get things done.

With this transition Farouq Tuweiq steps into the role of CEO. Over the past four years, within his role as CFO, Farouq has been a strategic partner to Dan in bringing a fresh perspective and data-driven leadership style to Bel. He played a key role in strengthening Bel’s financial foundation, refining strategic focus, and positioning the business for long-term success. With much of the groundwork and “self help” portion of our journey complete, Bel enters its next chapter of growth. Farouq’s track record to-date coupled with his background in investment banking, finance and strategic leadership will bode well for Bel in executing on our growth strategy and other future goals.

“I could not be more excited for the future of Bel under the leadership of Farouq and his Executive Team. Farouq has been a proven leader within Bel, inspiring motivation for continuous improvement across the organization and I have full confidence in the abilities of the new Team as they lead Bel into the next chapter,” said Dan Bernstein.

About Bel

Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the defense, commercial aerospace, networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, transportation and eMobility industries. Bel's portfolio of products also finds application in the automotive, medical, broadcasting and consumer electronics markets. Bel's product groups include Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount, industrial and transportation power products, module products and circuit protection), Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies), and Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components). The Company operates facilities around the world.

