Porsche Financial Services, Inc. Issues First Prime Auto Lease ABS Transaction of 2025

Atlanta., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche Financial Services, Inc. (PFS), headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia has issued an auto lease Asset Backed Securities (ABS) offering in the USA with a principal amount of $810 million dollars. This is the fourth bond issuance for Porsche Financial Services, Inc., in the past 12 months.

Porsche Financial Services, Inc. is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of German luxury car maker Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG (“Porsche AG”).

The securities issued in the Rule 144A transaction maintained a ‘AAA’ rating from the rating agencies, and achieved competitive pricing, highlighting the strength of PFS’s lease portfolio. The transaction, divided into five tranches, including a floating rate tranche, was backed by a pool of auto lease contracts financing Porsche vehicles.

The transaction was led by Barclays Capital Inc. and supported by CIBC World Markets Corp., Mizuho, US Bancorp, and Wells Fargo Securities as book runners. The deal attracted healthy subscription levels in each tranche from a growing investor base, comprised of investments funds, asset managers of financial institutions, trusts, banks and corporates.

“PILOT 2025-1 is the first lease transaction to include battery-electric vehicles (BEVs), enabling PFS to securitize the entire range of model lines within the Porsche portfolio.,” says Tobias Hausladen, Treasurer & Chief Financial Officer, Porsche Financial Services, Inc., “We saw significant interest confirming the investor confidence in our portfolio and product quality. I am very pleased with the result, considering the volatile market conditions.”





About Porsche Financial Services, Inc. (PFS)

Porsche Financial Services, Inc. (PFS), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is the dedicated provider of leasing and financing products for Porsche in the United States. Founded in 1991, PFS provides custom financial solutions and products to Porsche customers and dealers in the United States. In 2012, PFS expanded its North America operations to become the captive finance provider for the exclusive brands of the Volkswagen Group which include Bentley, Lamborghini, and Bugatti. As an integrated premium financial services provider, every new product – whether it be a leasing offer or a service offer – contains the DNA of some of the world’s most exclusive vehicle manufacturers.

About Porsche Cars North America, Inc. | One Porsche Drive, Atlanta, GA 30354 USA

Established in 1984, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) is the exclusive U.S. importer of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster, 718 Cayman, Macan, Cayenne, Panamera and Taycan. The Porsche Car Configurator can be used by anyone to customize and pre-order any vehicle in that lineup at any time. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, since 1998, PCNA is home to the first Porsche Experience Center in North America, which features two module-based 1.6 mile driver development tracks, a business center and Restaurant 356. The campus is also home to the U.S. headquarters of Porsche Classic. The company operates a second Porsche Experience Center near Los Angeles. That complex features a driver development track with eight educational modules totaling 4.1 miles, a business center, Restaurant 917 and the headquarters of Porsche Motorsport North America. PCNA supports 202 independently owned and operated Porsche Centers in the U.S., five Porsche studios and six satellite stores in the U.S., including supplying parts, service, marketing, and training. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience that is in keeping with the Porsche brand's 75-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. PCNA is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Porsche AG, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

Photos and video footage are available to accredited journalists on the Porsche Press Database and on the Porsche Cars North America Newsroom.

Jennifer Bixler Porsche Cars North America, Inc. 470.827.1201 external.jennifer.bixler@porsche.us Frank Wiesmann Porsche Cars North America, Inc. 404.539.5031 Frank.Wiesmann@porsche.us

