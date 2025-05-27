Asurint Introduces the Comprehensive Provider Profile Powered by Verisys

Powerful new product transforms employee and contractor screening and monitoring across the health care industry

Cleveland, OH, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asurint announces the launch of the Comprehensive Provider Profile, a first-of-its-kind solution designed to thoroughly screen and monitor health care providers throughout their tenure in the industry powered by Verisys data.

This new offering has uniquely enhanced patient protection and organizational risk management, while facilitating compliance with federal and state health care regulations. Asurint and Verisys anticipate widespread adoption by retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefits managers (PBMs), and health plans. The partners also envision applications spanning public health agencies at the federal, state, and local level to prevent fraud, waste, and abuse.

Verisys supplies industry leading compliance, credentialing, and risk mitigation data tailored to the health care industry. President Amy Andersen stated, “We are proud to offer 40 percent more actionable insights from our screening and monitoring activities. This delivers customers the full picture of the people they trust with patient care, privileged information, and sensitive company operations.”

According to Asurint CEO Alla Schay, “The big idea here is combining Verisys’ health care-specific licensure and boards’ actions with Asurint’s deep criminal activity insights to create one seamless solution. This helps organizations accurately and efficiently receive actionable information through the Comprehensive Practitioner Profile when hiring or contracting with individuals who should be excluded from health care service. Built-in real-time monitoring then delivers ongoing support by providing events that may impact their eligibility, to help organizations proactively mitigate risk to their healthcare program.”

Asurint delivers the nation’s largest repository of health care criminal profiles, along with the ability to check applicants, employees, and contractors against sex offender and other sanction registries. The company currently monitors several million providers in support of patient safety and deterrence of fraud or waste. Asurint’s proprietary solution results in more than twice the actionable criminal information than traditional public records database searches.

“Verisys is the best partner in this market,” said Schay. “The entire Asurint team is excited about the many ways the Comprehensive Provider Profile will help protect patients, reduce organizational risk, streamline hiring, enhance compliance, and contribute to a culture of accountability and transparency across the health care sector,” she concluded.

About Asurint

Asurint has 17 years of innovation and growth in the industry with powerful background screening and monitoring technology backed by subject matter experts and personalized solutions. Our technology enables clients to make faster, more informed decisions that promote safer workplaces and communities. Performing more than 10 million background screens annually, Asurint’s technology and resources have proven scalability to meet tomorrow’s challenges.

About Verisys

Verisys empowers healthcare organizations with real-time, verified, and monitored data solutions. We provide actionable provider data to compliance programs across the United States and help the healthcare industry use data at critical decision points across the full provider engagement and revenue cycle. For nearly thirty years, we have delivered provider data solutions to the most complex institutions in healthcare, and we have the experience to maximize performance at any organization. Visit verisys.com to learn how we transform provider and employment data from problematic to worry-free.

