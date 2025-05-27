Royale Launches National Ad Campaign Celebrating Canadian Pride

DIEPPE, New Brunswick, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royale, the Canadian brand behind trusted products like bathroom and facial tissues and premium baby diapers, is showcasing its commitment to quality and a celebration of its heritage with a new national TV campaign.

The 30-second spot, titled “Our Story,” recognizes the role Royale products have played in Canadian homes for decades. It features the employees who make these products, celebrating their contributions and the strong connections they build in their communities as neighbours, family, and friends.

“This campaign reflects what it means to be a part of the fabric of Canada,” said Jennifer Lo, Vice President, Marketing, Irving Consumer Products, who manufactures Royale. “Our products, people, and purpose are part of that fabric, a connection that continues to guide everything we do.”

The ad started airing nationally on May 18, celebrating a brand that is part of Canadians’ everyday lives. This also marks Royale’s first campaign with creative agency Leo Toronto.

About Royale

Royale products have been loved by Canadians for over 60 years. It offers a full line of household paper products as well as premium baby diapers.

About Irving Consumer Products

Irving Consumer Products is one of North America's leading manufacturers of household paper and baby diaper products and includes Irving Tissue and Irving Personal Care. Irving Tissue produces premium household store brand paper products for many of North America's top retailers, in addition to some of the top-selling tissue brands in the marketplace. Irving Personal Care is the only manufacturer of baby diapers and training pants in Canada. Irving Consumer Products is part of the J.D. Irving Group of Companies.

