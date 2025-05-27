Sun Country Airlines Extends Schedule Through Winter and Spring 2026

Customers can now book travel through winter and spring break 2026

MINNEAPOLIS, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ: SNCY) is extending its selling schedule through April 28, 2026, allowing customers to book 2026 winter and spring travel.

Customers can look forward to the return of many of the daily routes they love for winter and spring break travel including Fort Myers, Orlando, Las Vegas, and Phoenix. Sun Country will operate routes to 10 Florida destinations, six Mexico destinations and 11 Caribbean and Central American destinations for the winter season through April 2026.

Sun Country Airlines serves nearly 100 airports and provides safe, reliable, hassle-free flights at affordable prices. The airline’s onboard experience includes state-of-the-art seating equipment, comfortable recline, and in-seat power in most seats. Sun Country also provides free in-flight entertainment to our guests’ devices and complimentary beverages including water, coffee, juices, and soda. Additional beverage options and snacks are available for purchase, and we are proud to partner with many Minnesota and Midwest-based companies to highlight their local products on our menu.

About Sun Country

Sun Country Airlines is a new breed of hybrid low-cost air carrier, whose mission is to connect guests to their favorite people and places, to create lifelong memories and transformative experiences. Sun Country dynamically deploys shared resources across our synergistic scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses. Based in Minnesota, we focus on serving leisure and visiting friends and relatives (“VFR”) passengers and charter customers and providing cargo service to Amazon, with flights throughout the United States and to destinations in Mexico, Central America, Canada, and the Caribbean.

For photos, b-roll and additional company information, visit https://www.stories.suncountry.com/multimedia

CONTACT: MediaRelations@suncountry.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.