Falcon Begins First Base Maintenance on Falcon’s Global Express XRS

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Falcon Technic, the MRO division of Falcon - part of Alex Group Investment, has officially launched its very first in-house base maintenance project on one of Falcon’s own Global Express XRS aircraft.

The aircraft is now undergoing a complete six-week base check at Falcon Technic’s facility in Dubai South. This scheduled 60-month inspection, carried out in accordance with the aircraft’s maintenance program, typically requires several weeks to complete.

It marks a major milestone for Falcon, which recently received its CAR 145 approval from the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority. The work is being carried out to ensure the aircraft remains in full compliance and continues to reflect Falcon’s high standards of safety and comfort.

Falcon Technic’s 13,705 sqm facility is designed to accommodate all types of aircraft, from midsize jets to aircraft as large as an Airbus A380. The setup reflects Falcon’s long-term investment in technical self-sufficiency.

The Global Express XRS is a key asset in Falcon’s fleet. By choosing to conduct this base check internally, Falcon reinforces its commitment to quality and operational control.

“This is a proud moment,” said Mr. Sultan Rashit Abdulla Rashit Al Shene, Founder & Chairman of Alex Group Investment “Maintaining our own aircraft in-house gives us full confidence in the process and shows we’re ready to handle complex maintenance programs moving forward.”

This is the first of many heavy maintenance projects planned under Falcon Technic’s roadmap, both for Falcon’s fleet and for select third-party operators across the region.

