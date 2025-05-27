Prominent Texas Attorney Johnathan D. Silva Launches Legacy Foundation to Support Veterans, Autism Families, Environment

Johnathan D. Silva, Founder JDS Legacy Foundation

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Johnathan D. Silva, Founder and Managing Partner of the prominent Pearland, Texas-based law firm J.D. Silva & Associates , PLLC, recently launched the JDS Legacy Foundation , a nonprofit dedicated to empowering local veterans, supporting families affected by autism, and advancing environmental sustainability.Silva, a U.S. Navy veteran and accomplished personal injury lawyer, has long history of giving back to those in need in Houston and Brazoria County communities both personally and through his law firm. He kicked off the launch of his new Foundation last month with an Official Launch Party at Jonathan's The Rub East End in Houston and hosted the foundation’s first-ever event, treating a group of local children with autism and their families to a viewing of Sing 2, an animated comedy about the emotional healing power of music, at the Studio Movie Grill in Pearland, Texas.As part of its core mission, Silva’s JDS Legacy Foundation seeks to create a supportive and inclusive community for individuals with autism by advocating for their rights, increasing access to specialized therapies, and assisting parents with support and educational needs. The inaugural Movie Day marked an important first step for the nonprofit’s mission toward building a stronger community for those affected by autism.The new Legacy Foundation is also committed to providing meaningful support and empowerment to local veterans. Silva enlisted in the United States Navy at the age of 17 and trained as a medic, serving overseas and traveling to 36 countries during his seven years of military service. Through the foundation, he seeks to ease the transition to civilian life for veterans by offering essential resources, including job training programs, mental health services, and financial assistance. With a deep understanding of the unique challenges veterans and their families face, his foundation aims to foster stability, resilience, and long-term success for as many local veterans as possible.The JDS Legacy Foundation will also focus on environmental sustainability, advocating for eco-friendly practices and funding "Going Green" initiatives that promote conservation and renewable energy to create a healthier and more sustainable future for generations to come.The foundation’s next big event will focus on the environmental leg of its mission. On June 7, the JDS Legacy Foundation will host “The 2025 Bash the Trash Beach Clean Up” at Bryan Beach in Freeport, Texas. The foundation is looking for volunteers of all ages to join in a fun and meaningful day of environmental stewardship as they work together to clean the beach. Participants will enjoy free food, water, and snow cones, live DJ entertainment, a $200 scavenger hunt and sandcastle contest, and non-profit organizations that register at least ten volunteers will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win $1,000.J.D. Silva & Associates, founded by Silva in 2018, has grown not only as a trusted law firm dedicated to personal injury law in Texas but also as a consistent philanthropic presence in the Houston and Pearland areas under Silva’s leadership. In 2024 alone, his law firm made a significant impact through community initiatives, including a Thanksgiving Coat Giveaway that provided 500 new winter coats, their 2nd Annual Free Give Back Festival & Concert, and support for educators through back-to-school survival kits and grants. Most recently, the firm also helped prevent drinking and driving by offering 500 free Lyft rides home from the Houston Rodeo.The JDS Legacy Foundation marks a new chapter in Johnathan Silva’s philanthropic efforts. With inaugural events, like the upcoming Bash The Trash Beach Clean Up and recent Movie Day, along with a host of future initiatives in the works, the foundation strives to make a positive impact on the lives of families affected by autism, local veterans, and the environment with the goal of working together to create a society that values and supports all individuals, preserves our planet, and builds a brighter future for everyone.For more information, follow the JD Silva Legacy Foundation on Instagram at @jdslegacyfoundation For media inquiries, please contact Sherrie Handrinos at 734-341-6859 or Sherrie@BoostOneMarketing.com.

