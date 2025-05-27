President Bio Urges Bold UN Reform in Landmark Oxford Union Speech

President Bio Addressing the Oxford Union

President Bio Rallies Young Scholars at Oxford in the Call for UN Security Council reform

The current structure of the United Nations Security Council is a relic of a bygone era — unjust, undemocratic, and morally indefensible” — President Julius Maada Bio

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio of the Republic of Sierra Leone delivered a landmark address at the prestigious Oxford Union, where he made a compelling case for the urgent reform of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in line with the Common African Position as articulated in the Ezulwini Consensus and the Sirte Declaration.

Addressing an audience of global scholars, policymakers, diplomats, and students, President Bio affirmed Africa’s legitimate demand for equal representation and participation in global governance. With clarity, conviction, and historical grounding, the President emphasized that Africa — a continent of 1.3 billion people, 54 nations, and a significant contributor to UN peacekeeping operations — remains the only region of the world without permanent representation on the Security Council.

“The current structure of the United Nations Security Council is a relic of a bygone era — unjust, undemocratic, and morally indefensible,” President Bio declared. “Africa must no longer remain the silent casualty of history. Our demand is simple and just: two permanent seats with all the privileges, including the right to veto, and five non-permanent seats.”

Drawing from his nation’s leadership of the Committee of Ten (C-10) on behalf of the African Union, President Bio underscored Sierra Leone’s enduring commitment to advancing the continent’s unified voice in global affairs. He called on the international community, particularly the permanent members of the Security Council, to support Africa’s call for comprehensive reform as a matter of principle, not expedience.

President Bio also challenged narratives that question Africa’s readiness for such responsibility, pointing to the continent’s growing democratic credentials, economic potential, and its vital role in addressing global challenges — from peacekeeping to climate resilience and pandemics.

“No reform of the United Nations can claim legitimacy if it excludes 1.4 billion people from the continent that is shaping the future,” the President noted. “The credibility and effectiveness of the UN itself depend on this long-overdue transformation.”

The address marked a significant moment in the global campaign for UNSC reform, bringing moral weight and intellectual force to Africa’s position at one of the world’s most respected debating platforms. President Bio’s speech was met with standing ovations and sparked vibrant discussion among students and policy experts, reaffirming Sierra Leone’s leadership in advocating for a more inclusive, equitable, and democratic international system.

