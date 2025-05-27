Townsquare to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

PURCHASE, N.Y., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) (“Townsquare,” or the “Company”) announced today that Bill Wilson, Chief Executive Officer, Stuart Rosenstein, Chief Financial Officer, and Claire Yenicay, Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

Barrington Research Virtual Spring Investment Conference

Management will participate in the Barrington Research Virtual Spring Investment Conference on Thursday, May 29, 2025. Management will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings.

Noble Capital Markets’ Virtual Investor Conference

Management will participate in Noble Capital Markets’ Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. The presentation will be held at 1:30 PM Eastern Time and will feature a fireside style Q&A session with questions welcome from the live virtual audience. Scheduled 1x1 meetings with management are also available for registered, qualified investor attendees.

Attendees interested in viewing the live presentation can register for this event, at no cost, here: Virtual Equity Conference Registration.

A video webcast of the presentation will be available following the event on the investor relations page of Townsquare's website at www.townsquaremedia.com, and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available on Channelchek, www.channelchek.com, the investor portal created by Noble. The webcast will be archived on the Company's website and on Channelchek.com for 90 days following the event.

About Townsquare Media, Inc.

Townsquare is a community-focused digital and broadcast media and digital marketing solutions company principally focused outside the top 50 markets in the U.S. Townsquare Ignite, our robust digital advertising division, specializes in helping businesses of all sizes connect with their target audience through data-driven, results based strategies, by utilizing a) our proprietary digital programmatic advertising technology stack with an in-house demand and data management platform and b) our owned and operated portfolio of more than 400 local news and entertainment websites and mobile apps along with a network of leading national music and entertainment brands, collecting valuable first party data. Townsquare Interactive, our subscription digital marketing services business, partners with SMBs to help manage their digital presence by providing a SAAS business management platform, website design, creation and hosting, search engine optimization and other digital services. And through our portfolio of local radio stations strategically situated outside the Top 50 markets in the United States, we provide effective advertising solutions for our clients and relevant local content for our audiences. For more information, please visit www.townsquaremedia.com, www.townsquareinteractive.com, and www.townsquareignite.com.

About Noble Capital Markets

Established in 1984, Noble Capital Markets is an SEC / FINRA registered full-service investment bank and advisory firm with an award-winning research team and proprietary investor distribution platform. We deliver middle market expertise to entrepreneurs, corporations, financial sponsors, and investors. Over the past 40 years, Noble has raised billions of dollars for companies and published more than 45,000 equity research reports.

About Channelchek

Noble launched www.channelchek.com in 2018 – an investor community dedicated exclusively to public emerging growth companies and their industries. Channelchek is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 7,000 public emerging growth companies are listed on the site, and content including equity research, webcasts, and industry articles.

Investor Relations

Claire Yenicay

(203) 900-5555

investors@townsquaremedia.com

