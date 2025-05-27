From Track to Wardrobe: COOFANDY Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Christopher Bell to Redefine "Dress the Win"

New York, NY, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 27, 2025, marking its 10th anniversary, global menswear leader COOFANDY announced a landmark collaboration with NASCAR powerhouse Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) and star driver Christopher Bell. This partnership—COOFANDY’s first foray into motorsports—amplifies the brand’s commitment to empowering male confidence and excellence through its revitalized tagline, “Dress the Journey,” and campaign slogan, “Dress the Win.”

A Union of Speed, Legacy, and Sartorial Mastery

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR), one of NASCAR’s most dominant teams with over 400 victories, five Cup Series championships, and four Daytona 500 titles, joins forces with COOFANDY as an official partner. The brand will sponsor Christopher Bell’s pivotal race at Martinsville Speedway on October 26 and appoint him as its global ambassador.

Joe Gibbs, Founder & Owner of JGR, remarked: “We look forward to helping COOFANDY celebrate their 10-year anniversary and introducing their brand of clothing to our fans. They have an outfit to help inspire confidence for any occasion and our race team shares a lot in common with COOFANDY, as we both pursue excellence and have a passion for winning.”

Christopher Bell stated, “I'm excited for our partnership with the COOFANDY brand," driver of the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 20 Toyota. "Being confident is definitely an important part of being successful on the racetrack and COOFANDY's Dress The Win campaign encourages confidence in men for every one of life's important moments."

Dual Mantras: From Podium to Personal Triumphs

COOFANDY’s 10th-anniversary campaign centers on two interconnected pillars:

“Dress the Journey”: Celebrating life’s milestones, from career ascents to fatherhood, COOFANDY’s tailored designs empower men to transition seamlessly through life’s roles with timeless elegance.

“Dress the Win”: Honoring victories both monumental and mundane, the campaign encourages men to express their ambition through clothing that blends individuality with understated luxury.

A Decade of Redefining Menswear

Since 2015, COOFANDY has anchored its mission in “elevating men’s most pivotal moments through impeccable craftsmanship.” From boardroom suits to ceremonial tuxedos, the brand merges premium fabrics, three-dimensional tailoring, and accessible sophistication to redefine the modern gentleman’s wardrobe.

COOFANDY CMO Sidney Sun elaborated: "I'm very proud to stand here today with JGR. COOFANDY and JGR share the same values — passion, performance, and a drive for excellence. This partnership is more than just fashion meeting racing; it's about inspiring confidence and helping men look and feel their best, every day. Through our long-term collaboration, we will create something truly unique for our customers as we keep pushing forward — with style, speed, and spirit."

Vision for the Future: Accelerating Global Influence

This alliance with JGR and Bell marks a pivotal step in COOFANDY’s global expansion. By aligning with motorsports’ thrilling ethos, the brand aims to resonate with fashion-conscious consumers worldwide while pioneering innovations at the intersection of racing culture and menswear.

“Ten years is a milestone, but our journey has just begun.COOFANDY will continue to empower men to embrace every moment with confidence—whether they’re crossing a finish line or redefining personal success.”

About COOFANDY

Founded in 2015, COOFANDY is a global menswear brand dedicated to crafting timeless, confidence-inspiring apparel for life’s defining moments. With a focus on premium materials and tailored elegance, COOFANDY bridges classic sophistication and contemporary style.

About Joe Gibbs Racing

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) is one of the premier organizations in NASCAR with four NASCAR Cup Series teams, four NASCAR Xfinity Series teams, an ARCA Series team, and a driver development program. JGR is based in Huntersville, N.C., and owned by 2020 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Joe Gibbs, who also earned his place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and was named as one of the NFL’s top 10 coaches of all-time with a winning career that included three Super Bowl Championships as head coach of the Washington franchise. JGR has competed in NASCAR since 1992, capturing more than 400 wins over that span. No team has more combined wins across the sport’s three national series in the history of NASCAR. In addition, JGR has won five Cup Series championships along with four Xfinity Series driver championships and six Xfinity Series owner’s championships. The organization also has captured four Daytona 500 titles, considered to be NASCAR’s premier event each season.

Charlotte Liu charlotte (at) coofandystore.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.