2025 American Women Quarters™ Rolls and Bags Honoring Dr. Vera Rubin on Sale June 3

WASHINGTON, D.C., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) 2025 American Women Quarters™ rolls and bags honoring Dr. Vera Rubin will be available for purchase on June 3 at noon ET. The Dr. Vera Rubin quarter is the 18th coin in the American Women Quarters™ Program, a four-year program that celebrates the accomplishments and contributions made by women who have shaped our Nation’s history and helped pave the way for generations that followed.

The rolls and bags product options include:

Priced at $47.25, a bag of 100 circulating quality quarters minted in Philadelphia (product code 25WBE)

Priced at $47.25, a bag of 100 circulating quality quarters minted in Denver (product code 25WBF)

Priced at $42.00, a two-roll set containing a total of 80 circulating quality quarters minted in Philadelphia and Denver (product code 25WRE)

Priced at $63.00, a three-roll set containing a total of 120 circulating quality quarters minted in Philadelphia, Denver, and San Francisco (product code 25WRF)

Orders for the 100-coin bags are limited to 10 per household for the first 24 hours of sales. Orders for the two-roll and three-roll sets are limited to three each per household for the first 24 hours of sales.

Because of overwhelming demand, much of the production of the three-roll sets is accounted for through subscription. A limited quantity will be available for purchase on June 3 at noon ET.

These products will also be available for purchase at the Mint’s sales centers at the Philadelphia Mint, 151 N. Independence Mall East, Philadelphia, PA 19106 (on 5th Street between Arch Street and Race Street) Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET; at the Denver Mint, 320 West Colfax Avenue, Denver, CO 80204 (on Cherokee Street, between West Colfax Avenue and West 14th Avenue) Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. MT; and from the United States Mint Headquarters Coin Store in Washington, D.C., 801 9th St. NW, Washington, DC 20220 Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET.

The reverse (tails) design features a profile of Dr. Vera Rubin gazing upward, smiling as she contemplates the cosmos. She is surrounded by a spiral galaxy and other celestial bodies. Inscriptions include “DR. VERA RUBIN,” “QUARTER DOLLAR,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” and “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.” The additional inscription, “DARK MATTER," the invisible mass found in our galaxy, is inscribed at the bottom of the design. United States Mint Artistic Infusion Program Designer Christiana Hess created the reverse design, which Mint Medallic Artist John P. McGraw sculpted.

Each coin in this series features a common obverse (heads) design depicting a portrait of George Washington. This design was originally composed and sculpted by Laura Gardin Fraser as a candidate entry for the 1932 quarter, which honored the bicentennial of George Washington’s birth. The inscriptions are “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “2025.”

Launched in 2022, and continuing through 2025, the Mint is issuing five new quarter dollar reverse designs each year. The American Women Quarters Program is authorized by the Circulating Collectible Coin Redesign Act of 2020 (Public Law 116-330).

Please use the Mint’s website as your primary source of the most current information on product and service status or call 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468) seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET. Hearing and speech impaired customers with TTY equipment may order by calling 1-888-321-MINT (6468) Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET. From outside the United States, customers can call 001-202-898-6468 Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept nor honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of June 3, 2025, at noon ET.

