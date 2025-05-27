Submit Release
Feedback wanted on second phase of Temporary Foreign Workers Protection Act

CANADA, May 27 - Government invites public input on the second phase of the Temporary Foreign Worker Protection Act, including the proposed employer registry and administrative penalty regulations.

The Act is coming into effect in phases. The first phase, effective April 1, 2025, introduced protections for temporary foreign workers and a licensing requirement for recruiters. The next phase includes the introduction of employer registry and regulations pertaining to administrative penalties. 

“As the next phase of this work approaches, it serves as a reminder of the essential efforts required to protect the rights of temporary foreign workers on PEI. This work is crucial in ensuring their protection and well-being, reflecting our collective commitment to creating a fair and just environment for all.”

-  Minister of Workforce, Advanced Learning and Population Jenn Redmond

The Act was passed in the provincial legislature in spring 2022. Consultations were held on the first phase of proposed regulations, including details on licensing requirements for recruiters in summer 2024. The current consultations focus solely on the second phase of the Act. 

To learn more about the proposed regulations and submit feedback, visit: Temporary Foreign Worker Protection Act Employer Registry and Administrative Penalties Consultation

The deadline to submit feedback is July 21, 2025.

