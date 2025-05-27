Governor Stein Proclaims May 25-31 North Carolina Heat Awareness Week

Earlier this month, Governor Josh Stein proclaimed May 25-31 as North Carolina Heat Awareness Week to bring attention to key programs that keep North Carolinians safe and to bring awareness to ongoing climate warming trends.

“North Carolina state agencies and community partners are working to make sure North Carolinians have the resources they need to stay safe when temperatures soar,” said Governor Josh Stein. “North Carolina is preparing for another summer of record heat. While you are outside this summer, please take the necessary steps to prevent heat exhaustion and illness.”

Communities across the state are encouraged to prepare for high summer temperatures. Several communities across North Carolina experienced their hottest days ever recorded in 2024, and 2025 is likely to continue this trend. There were 4,688 heat-related illness emergency department visits in the summer of 2024, a nearly 20% increase from 2023.

The state Resiliency Program has provided critical support to North Carolina communities as they prepare and develop plans for reducing local impacts of extreme heat. Last year, the program launched the Heat Action Plan Toolkit in collaboration with NCDHHS, North Carolina State Climate Office, and Duke University Heat Policy Innovation Hub. The toolkit includes a template for creating a heat action plan, public outreach resources, checklists, and protocols that can be customized in advance of and during heat wave events. In December 2024, the Resiliency Program and North Carolina State Climate Office partnered to launch the Planning for Extreme Heat Cohort to help North Carolina communities develop local heat action plans. In addition, the NC Resilience Exchange website provides a complete collection of resources to help local and state leaders easily find climate resilience information relevant to their area.

Budget and staffing cuts at federal agencies like the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have put programs that support heat safety at risk, including the state heat health alert system, the Heat-Related Illness Surveillance System, and a farmworker health training program.

“Our environmental health and epidemiology teams conduct critical work every day to inform North Carolinians of potential health effects of extreme heat, as well as ensure resources are available for those who experience heat-related illness,” said Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dev Sangvai. “Cuts to these services would be detrimental to the health and well-being of the more than 11 million people who call North Carolina home.”

Among weather-related hazards, extreme heat is responsible for the highest number of deaths each year. Recognizing the symptoms of heat illness is key to preventing serious complications, including death. Some signs and symptoms include heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, racing or weak pulse, dizziness, headache, fainting, and nausea or vomiting.

While heat-related illnesses can affect anyone regardless of age or physical condition, outdoor workers, infants and children, older adults, pregnant people, athletes, low-income individuals and people with underlying health conditions are at a disproportionate risk of experiencing adverse health effects.

Additionally, NCDHHS Operation Fan Heat Relief is underway through Oct. 31, 2025. Visit DHHS’s website to see if you qualify for a free fan for the hot summer months.

Read Governor Stein’s full proclamation designating Heat Awareness Week.