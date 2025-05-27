Calcium Hypochlorite Market Size expected to reach 874.89 Million by 2031, Featuring Market Leaders Such as NIPPON SODA CO LTD, Tosoh Asia Pte Ltd, Westlake Corporation, Aditya Birla Group, American Elements, Innova Corporate| The Insight P

The calcium hypochlorite market analysis considers an array of products available in the form of powders and granules that are expected to determine its strength during the forecast period. The report also runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities.

US & Canada, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global calcium hypochlorite market is observing significant growth owing to the rising focus on effective water and wastewater treatment activities.

he global calcium hypochlorite market is experiencing robust growth, projected to reach USD 874.89 million by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2031. This growth is driven by increasing demand for water treatment solutions, heightened awareness of hygiene, and the compound's applications in various industries such as agrochemicals, detergents, and textiles. Key players include Hawkins Chemical, Sigura, Nikunj Chemicals, Westlake Chemical Corporation, and American Elements.





Overview of Report Findings

1. Market Growth: The calcium hypochlorite market is expected to reach US$ 874.89 million by 2031 from US$ 615.14 million in 2024; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period. The calcium hypochlorite, i.e., Ca(ClO) 2 , is commonly known as bleaching powder. It is an inorganic compound formulated by reacting calcium hypochlorite with chlorine gas.



2. Rising Focus on Water and Wastewater Treatment Activities: According to the European Environment Agency (EEA), 81% of urban wastewater is collected and treated in line with EU standards in Europe. Country analysis based on the implementation of EU rules on wastewater treatment shows that the compliance rate among the EU member states has slightly increased in recent years. Calcium hypochlorite is highly used to disinfect swimming pool water, drinking water, and industrial water. Similarly, the rising focus on water and wastewater treatment activities in various countries across the world drives the demand for calcium hypochlorite.



3. Increasing Demand for Calcium Hypochlorite in Detergent and Cleaner Manufacturing Applications: Calcium hypochlorite is highly used in various industrial settings. It is also one of the raw materials in cleaning products that are used at home. It is used in detergents, soaps, grease or stain removers, cleaners for medical devices. Calcium hypochlorite is also highly used in products developed for household equipment sanitation. With rapid urbanization and modernization, there is a rising emphasis on maintaining clean and sanitized living environments in homes and commercial spaces. The growing concern about enabling a healthier and hygienic environment is leading to the increasing demand for detergents and cleaners from the industrial sector, thereby driving the calcium hypochlorite market.



4. Geographical Insights: The global calcium hypochlorite market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period.





Market Segmentation

Based on form, the calcium hypochlorite market is bifurcated into powder and granules. The powder segment held a larger share of the market in 2024.

Based on application, the calcium hypochlorite market is segmented into water treatment, house cleaners and detergents, agrochemicals, pulp and paper, food and beverage, and others. The water treatment segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few of the major companies operating in the calcium hypochlorite market worldwide include China Petrochemical Corporation, NIPPON SODA CO LTD, Tosoh Asia Pte Ltd, Westlake Corporation, Aditya Birla Group, American Elements, Innova Corporate, Union Group Chemical Company S.l, Tianjin Xinze Fine Chemical Co Ltd, Alphachem, Merck KGaA, Haixing Eno Chemical Co Ltd, AQUACLEAR, Shijiazhuang Yuncang Water Technology Corporation Limited, and Accepta Water Treatment. These players engage in collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, geographic expansions, and other strategic investments to strengthen their market position.

Trending Topics: Focus on Sustainable Solutions, Technological Advancements, and Product Innovations

Global Headlines on Calcium Hypochlorite

INEOS Inovyn launched new Ultra Low Carbon (ULC) range of chlor-alkali products that reduce the carbon footprint of caustic soda, caustic potash, and chlorine

Bondalti announced the launch of a public takeover bid, through its Barcelona-based company Bondalti IBERICA, for 100% of the shares of Ercros, Spain's largest chlor-alkali and PVC producer

Chinese Chemtics launched US$ 30 Mn chemical plant in Sokhna





Conclusion

The calcium hypochlorite market is witnessing rapid growth driven by the diverse applications of this compound across various industries; a rising focus on effective water and wastewater treatment activities, and an increasing demand in detergent and cleaner applications bolster the market expansion. In the water treatment application, calcium hypochlorite is used for disinfection, odor and organic matter removal, and color removal. Additionally, the growing focus on using sustainable solutions is driving the use of calcium hypochlorite. The demand for calcium hypochlorite in Asia Pacific is on the rise due to rapid industrialization, proliferation of the manufacturing sector, and burgeoning investments in the water treatment industry.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders—including raw material suppliers, calcium hypochlorite manufacturers, and end users—with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

