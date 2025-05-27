Culture Days 2025 Event Registration is Now Open

Culture Days is Canada’s largest national celebration of arts, culture and heritage

TORONTO, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Event registration for Culture Days 2025 is officially open. Individual artists and creators, organizations, groups, and communities can now register at Culturedays.ca to present free arts, culture and heritage experiences for the public to attend as part of a Canada-wide network of activities, concerts and showcases, collective art projects, workshops, and so much more from September 19, 2025, through October 12, 2025.

Arts. Culture. Community

In a time when community, belonging, and creative expression are more essential than ever, Culture Days invites everyone to take part in a collective act of imagination.

More than a celebration, Culture Days is a nationwide reminder of how arts, culture, and heritage shape who we are and how we connect. Whether through music, dance, storytelling, visual art, or shared traditions, Culture Days is a call to gather, celebrate, and reflect on what unites us — and what makes each of us unique. As a truly inclusive and accessible event, Culture Days mobilizes communities nationwide to showcase the rich mosaic of culture in Canada and ensures everyone is invited to the table.

Culture Days has significantly contributed to the growth and strength of Canada's arts sector over the past 15 years. In 2024, more than 5 million attendees participated in 4,000+ events presented in hundreds of cities, towns, and rural areas from coast-to-coast-to-coast. Ultimately, Culture Days is about supporting a strong arts and culture sector in every community across Canada, highlighting how the work of artists and creatives contributes to Canada’s shared values and diversity of identities.

Ready, Set, Create!

For event organizers, Culture Days is a path to deeper connections with current and potential supporters and fans, increasing visibility and showcasing offerings to a captivated local and national audience. As part of the annual national marketing campaign, registered event organizers have access to free marketing tools, resources, templates, content, guides and learning opportunities to help make the most of participation.

Get started with the Culture Days FAQs , Programming Ideas , Participation Guide or the Indigenous Cultural Programming Guide to plan events recognizing The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation (NDTR). Explore the Culture Days website, Creative Toolbox , and Webinar Series for inspiration.

Culture Days 2025 takes place September 19, 2025, through October 12, 2025.

Follow along as the cross-country celebration of arts and culture comes to life!

#CultureDays and @culturedays on Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Media Resource

About Culture Days

Culture Days has become Canada's largest cultural event, holding over 50,000 events with over 25 million attendees over the past 15 years. Culture Days fosters a welcoming annual event during the fall with free activities and performances hosted by artists, cultural organizations, and municipalities in over 5,000 communities across Canada.

Participants are filled with many experiences to partake in, ranging from arts, culture, and heritage events. From the Yukon to New Brunswick, British Columbia to Hudson’s Bay – and all points in between – Culture Days highlights, amplifies, and empowers the diverse arts and cultural life in our communities. As a leading national voice for an active, engaged, and inclusive cultural life, Culture Days provides a range of tools and skill development resources that contribute to the growth and vibrancy of the arts sector across Canada. The Culture Days annual national awareness campaign culminates in a three-week celebration of the arts. Culture Days is a registered charity. Visit culturedays.ca for more information.

Financial support for Culture Days is provided by the Government of Canada through the Department of Canadian Heritage and the Canada Council for the Arts. Culture Days is also made possible through the support of Pattison (National Out-of-Home Media Partner), Cineplex Media (National Media Partner), and BT/A (National Creative Partner).

