Smith+Nephew awarded contract to provide Negative Pressure Wound Therapy systems to the United States Department of Defense  

Smith+Nephew (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN), the global medical technology company, has been selected to provide its RENASYS◊ TOUCH Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Systems under a single award, 10-year* contract for up to $75 million by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) through the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA).

The RENASYS TOUCH NPWT System demonstrated clinical efficacy,1,2,3,4 and operational fitness including portability,2 an intuitive interface,5,6,7 and the ability to provide a range of therapy modes, set points and cycle times that allow individualized patient care. The system will support military medical providers to administer therapy through prolonged casualty care, first surgical intervention, aeromedical transport and definitive care in military treatment facilities. RENASYS TOUCH NPWT is manufactured in the United States.





“Future conflicts will be more difficult and complex. This implies medical devices and treatments will need to be simplified and more intuitive to be used farther forward by a wide range of providers. RENASYS TOUCH NPWT will provide that simplified negative pressure wound therapy solution to the military care continuum for warfighters who need it most,” said Dennis Lyons, MSG (ret), SO-ATP and Sr. Director Military & Federal Health for Smith+Nephew.

In 2024, Smith+Nephew announced the entry into a Master Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research (USAISR) to partner to transform wound and burn care across the military care continuum.8

Smith+Nephew has a longstanding history of supporting military medical needs beginning with the First Field Dressing dating back to World War I. This legacy continues to evolve, meeting the growing needs of both civilian and military healthcare providers and patients. Today, our commitment to innovation in wound care continues through an extensive Advanced Wound Management portfolio designed to meet complex clinical needs and help healthcare providers reduce human and economic consequences of wounds.2

* 5 years plus 5 one-year options

About Smith+Nephew

Smith+Nephew is a portfolio medical technology business focused on the repair, regeneration and replacement of soft and hard tissue. We exist to restore people’s bodies and their self-belief by using technology to take the limits off living. We call this purpose ‘Life Unlimited’. Our 17,000 employees deliver this mission every day, making a difference to patients’ lives through the excellence of our product portfolio, and the invention and application of new technologies across our three global business units of Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT and Advanced Wound Management.

Founded in Hull, UK, in 1856, we now operate in around 100 countries and generated annual sales of $5.8 billion in 2024. Smith+Nephew is a constituent of the FTSE100 (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN). The terms ‘Group’ and ‘Smith+Nephew’ are used to refer to Smith & Nephew plc and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise.

For more information about Smith+Nephew, please visit www.smith-nephew.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook.

