Operator Injured in All-Terrain Vehicle Crash in Derry

Conservation Officer Richard D. Crouse

603-271-3361

May 27, 2025

Derry, NH – At approximately 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 24, 2025, New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified by State Police Dispatch of an ATV rollover with serious bodily injury in Derry, New Hampshire, on the Rockingham Recreation Trail.

The operator was identified as Elizabeth Dwyer, 37, of Lowell, Massachusetts. Dwyer was operating an ATV on the Rockingham Recreation Trail when she attempted to yield to oncoming traffic, causing her to strike an embankment off the side of the trail. The ATV then rolled over on top of her.

A member of the riding party and other riders passing by were able to remove the ATV from on top of Dwyer and give her a ride to a nearby parking lot. Dwyer was transported by Derry ambulance to Parkland Medical Center in Derry for non-life-threatening injuries.

The accident remains under investigation. Operator inexperience appears to be the primary cause, as this was her first time operating an ATV. Dwyer was wearing all the appropriate safety equipment at the time of the incident, which inevitably reduced the seriousness of the injuries she sustained.

New Hampshire Fish and Game was assisted on scene by Derry Police Department, Fire Department and EMS. NH Fish and Game would like to remind all riders to always operate within their limitations and to always wear the appropriate safety equipment while riding on the trails.