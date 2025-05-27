Oxbridge / SurancePlus to Participate in the “2025 Virtual Tech Conference: Discover the Innovations Reshaping Tomorrow” Virtual Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: OXBR) (“Oxbridge Re”), together with its subsidiary SurancePlus, is engaged in the tokenization of Real-World Assets (“RWAs”), initially with tokenized reinsurance securities and in providing reinsurance solutions to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company today announced its CEO Jay Madhu has been invited to present at the “2025 Virtual Tech Conference: Discover the Innovations Reshaping Tomorrow,” presented by Maxim Group LLC, on Tuesday, June 3rd at 1:00 PM EDT.

Event Details: Oxbridge / SurancePlus CEO and Maxim Senior Analyst Fireside Chat

Date: Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Time: 1:00 PM – 1:30 PM (EDT)

Location: This conference will be live on M-Vest. To attend, sign up to become an M-Vest member.

Click here to learn more and reserve your seat.

Discussion Highlights

Bringing Traditional Finance On-Chain : How Oxbridge and SurancePlus are leveraging blockchain to modernize reinsurance markets

: How Oxbridge and SurancePlus are leveraging blockchain to modernize reinsurance markets Democratization of Reinsurance : Making reinsurance accessible to a much broader range of investors globally

: Making reinsurance accessible to a much broader range of investors globally Tokenized Reinsurance RWAs: A first-of-its-kind asset class offered by a public company subsidiary, targeting 20% and 42% annual yields



Jay Madhu, CEO of Oxbridge, commented: "Maxim’s Tech Conference is a great platform to showcase how we are bridging traditional insurance with Web3 and blockchain innovation. At SurancePlus, we are not just creating tokenized reinsurance securities - we are expanding access to a high-yield opportunity that is uncorrelated to traditional capital markets and has been historically inaccessible to most."

Oxbridge / SurancePlus will be taking part in the “2025 Virtual Tech Conference: Discover the Innovations Reshaping Tomorrow.” The rapid evolution of technology is paving the way for disruption across all industries, including healthcare, drones, consumer IoT, business solutions, gaming & entertainment, and more. In Maxim’s 2025 Virtual Tech Conference, we will explore how emerging growth companies are expanding their use of Quantum Computing and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to position themselves for the future. Maxim Senior Analysts will facilitate engaging dialogues with CEOs and key management of diverse companies who have their attention on technology and how it will impact and grow their business.

About Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR, OXBRW) (“Oxbridge”) is headquartered in the Cayman Islands. The company offers tokenized Real-World Assets (“RWAs”) as tokenized reinsurance securities and reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers, through its wholly owned subsidiaries SurancePlus Inc., Oxbridge Re NS, and Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited.

Insurance businesses in the Gulf Coast region of the United States purchase property and casualty reinsurance through our licensed reinsurers Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited and Oxbridge Re NS.

Our Web3-focused subsidiary, SurancePlus Inc. (“SurancePlus”), has developed the first “on-chain” reinsurance RWA of its kind to be sponsored by a subsidiary of a publicly traded company. By digitizing interests in reinsurance contracts as on-chain RWAs, SurancePlus has democratized the availability of reinsurance as an alternative investment to both U.S. and non-U.S. investors.

Company Contact:

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

Jay Madhu, CEO

+1 345-749-7570

jmadhu@oxbridgere.com

About Maxim Group LLC

Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) and is a member of FINRA SIPC, and NASDAQ. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit maximgrp.com

