Motivosity Launches Lifestyle Spending Accounts to Help Companies Offer Flexible, Hassle-Free Employee Perks

LSAs are now seamlessly integrated into Motivosity’s Recognition & Rewards platform, eliminating admin overhead and offering flexible, people-first benefits

LEHI, Utah, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motivosity, the leading people-first employee recognition and rewards platform built for today’s workforce, is proud to announce the launch of its new Lifestyle Spending Accounts (LSAs) program. With this release, HR leaders can now offer personalized, competitive employee perks without the burden of spreadsheets, reimbursements, or disconnected systems—right inside the employee recognition and rewards platform their teams already know and love.

Designed to meet the growing demand for flexible benefits, Motivosity’s LSA solution enables companies to easily fund and manage perks like wellness stipends, learning budgets, WFH allowances, and commuter benefits—all while maintaining control, visibility, and automation.

“Most companies want to offer meaningful perks, but they get stuck in the admin,” said Scott Johnson, CEO of Motivosity. “Motivosity lifestyle spending accounts are the most flexible way to offer tailored rewards and incentives to employees. Because employees engage heavily with our platform, the impact of doing LSA's within Motivosity is unmatched. This gives HR leaders comfort and confidence of knowing programs they put together will have maximum value.”

Motivosity’s LSAs are fully integrated with the company’s ThanksMatters Visa® card, allowing employees to spend their benefits in the Motivosity store, through custom reward catalogs, or out in the world in pre-defined categories set by their company. Administrators can launch multiple LSA programs in minutes, configure detailed spending rules, and automate top-ups—all while tracking usage and ROI from a single dashboard.

“Our goal was to make LSAs just as engaging as the rest of our platform,” Johnson added. “When perks are easy to use and visibly celebrated, they don’t just make employees happy—they reinforce your culture.”

Key benefits of Motivosity’s new LSA offering include:

Fully controllable spending: Employers define categories and limits, ensuring every dollar is used as intended.



Pre-funded accounts: Eliminate unfunded liabilities with proactive wallet funding.



Automated workflows: No more manual receipt reviews or ad hoc reimbursements.



Centralized platform: Run LSAs alongside recognition, rewards, and people programs to boost participation and connection.



Motivosity’s approach to employee experience has already earned the trust of leading brands like Toyota, Bosch, Western Governors University, and KPMG. With the addition of LSAs, the platform now supports even more ways for companies to build culture, increase retention, and simplify HR operations—all without adding another tool to the tech stack.

To learn more or request a custom demo, visit www.motivosity.com .

About Motivosity

Motivosity is the people-first Recognition and Rewards solution built for today’s workforce. By combining peer-to-peer recognition, meaningful rewards, and community-building tools, Motivosity helps organizations create connected cultures where employees feel valued, motivated, and inspired to do their best work.

Contact Details:



Name: Erik Yorgason

Title: Director of Creative & Brand

Email: erik.yorgason@motivosity.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.