Rumble Cloud Enters Strategic Collaboration with TRON

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble ( NASDAQ:RUM ), the video-sharing platform and cloud services provider, today announced a strategic collaboration with TRON DAO , the community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet through blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps). In the initial phase of the collaboration, Rumble Cloud will provide access to its infrastructure, supporting a more decentralized and resilient foundation.

Rumble Cloud is designed to empower organizations to become independent from incumbent hyperscalers’ unfair pricing, vendor lock-in strategies, and censorship through a comprehensive portfolio of essential cloud computing services including virtual machines, Kubernetes orchestration, block and object storage, load balancers, and virtual private cloud options.

“Blockchain and cryptocurrency represent the decentralized internet that promises the freedom to be innovative, and that is exactly compatible with Rumble’s mission to promote and protect free expression,” said Rumble founder and Chief Executive Officer Chris Pavlovski. “It’s an honor to be entrusted by TRON, and we look forward to a long relationship.”

“TRON was built on the belief that the internet should be open, censorship-resistant, and owned by its users,” said Justin Sun, Founder of TRON. “Collaborating with Rumble Cloud reinforces that commitment—giving us more freedom to build.”

TRON also recently reclaimed the distinction of being the leading network for Tether (USDT), the most widely adopted stablecoin, which represents over 63 percent of the global market share with over $150 billion in circulation. This collaboration underscores the synergistic nature of blockchain’s relationship with reliable cloud data storage infrastructure, which provides the secure hosting environment needed to help maintain the decentralized qualities that are native to the industry.

By leveraging cloud infrastructure through Rumble Cloud, organizations can reduce single points of failure, improve censorship resistance, and ensure the network maintains its decentralized nature while benefiting from enterprise-grade storage reliability. Built on the foundation of the Rumble.com video streaming infrastructure, which already supports millions of video streams, Rumble Cloud offers state-of-the-art technology and compute power that can effortlessly scale operations.

Rumble is a high-growth video platform and cloud services provider that is creating an independent infrastructure. Rumble’s mission is to restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit: corp.rumble.com.

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON blockchain has experienced significant growth since its MainNet launch in May 2018. TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin, exceeding $77.7 billion. As of May 2025, the TRON blockchain has recorded over 308 million in total user accounts, more than 10 billion in total transactions, and over $23 billion in total value locked (TVL), based on TRONSCAN.

