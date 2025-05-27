Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Expected To Reach USD 56.8 Billion 2032, to grow at a CAGR 55 % Forecast 2025-2032

Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market

Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market was valued at USD 1.7 bn in 2024 and is expected to grow at a 55 % CAGR from 2025 to 2032, reaching USD 56.8 bn by 2032.

Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market was valued at USD 1.7 bn in 2024 and is expected to grow at a 55 % CAGR from 2025 to 2032, reaching USD 56.8 bn by 2032.Stellar Market Research has recently released a report titled "Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market" (SAF): Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2025-2032." The study provides a detailed analysis, including the global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market share, size, growth, trends, and forecast. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.Drivers of the Sustainable Aviation Fuel MarketFeedstock Circularity and Waste ValorizationIn line with international climate targets, major airlines such as Delta, United, and Lufthansa have set a goal to attain net-zero emissions by 2050. A major contributor to this endeavour is Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), which provides lifecycle CO₂ emissions that are up to 80% lower. SAF allows for instant emission reductions without requiring significant infrastructure upgrades because it is a drop-in technology that works with current aircraft.Net-Zero Emission Commitments from AirlinesSustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) is a wise move toward a circular economy and more than just a greener way to fly. SAF repurposes resources that would otherwise wind up in landfills by employing waste-based feedstocks such as spent cooking oil, animal fats, agricultural leftovers, and even domestic waste. This addresses actual waste issues and reduces greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80%. SAF is demonstrating that sustainability in aviation doesn't need to be a thing of the future; it's now gaining traction. SAF is demonstrating that sustainability in aviation doesn't need to be a thing of the future; it's now gaining traction.Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market SegmentationBy Fuel TypeThe SAF market is segmented by fuel type into biofuel, hydrogen, power-to-liquid, and gas-to-liquid. In 2024, biofuels account for over 85% of the market, driven by technologies like ATJ and HEFA. Power-to-liquid fuels account for around 8%, offering ultra-low emissions. Power-to-liquid fuels, which have extremely low emissions, around 8%. Gas-to-liquid and hydrogen fuel account for around 7%, with GtL being viewed as a transitional alternative and hydrogen as a transitional option.By Production Technology TypeThe Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) market is segmented by production technology into FT-SPK (10%), ATJ-SPK (5%), CHJ (2%), HEFA-SPK (75% market share), and Power-to-Liquid (<5%). The most developed is HEFA-SPK, which uses waste oils. Emerging ATJ-SPK and FT-SPK use alcohols and biomass. CHJ and PtL are still in early stages but show strong potential for future scalability and ultra-low emissions aviation.Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Regional AnalysisNorth AmericaNorth America leads the Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) market, holding over 40% of global share in 2024. Strong U.S. policies as the Inflation Reduction Act, which provides SAF tax credits of up to $1.75 per gallon, a big airline commitment surpassing 3 billion gallons, and cutting-edge SAF technology. Under the SAF Grand Challenge, the production targets of 3 billion gallons per year by 2030 are further supported by established infrastructure and investment-friendly regulations.EuropeEurope is the second-largest region in the Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) market, holding around 25–30% of global share in 2024. Strong EU regulations, such as ReFuelEU, call for 2% SAF blending by 2025 and 70% by 2050. PtL fuels are being invested in by nations like Germany and France (which has had a 1% mandate since 2022), while airports and airlines around Europe are aggressively promoting the use of SAF and the construction of its infrastructure.Asia-PacificAsia-Pacific ranks as the third-largest market for Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), following North America and Europe. Nations such as Singapore, Thailand, and Malaysia are at the forefront of regional production. India’s AM Green plans to export up to 1 million tonnes of SAF annually to Europe. With production expected to exceed local demand, the region is poised to become a major global SAF exporter, shaping international supply chains and market prices.Latin AmericaLatin America has become the fourth-largest market for Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), trailing North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Nations such as Brazil and Argentina are ramping up production by leveraging abundant feedstock resources. With favorable government policies in place, the region is boosting SAF output to meet global demand and support aviation decarbonization.Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Competitive LandscapeNestle (Finland): In 2025, Neste has initiated sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production at its Rotterdam refinery, contributing an additional 500,000 tons of annual capacity and boosting the company's total SAF production capability to 1.5 million tons per year.LanzaJet (USA): In May 2024, Groupe ADP, a global airport operator, invested $20 million in LanzaJet to support the implementation of SAF production technologies at airports, aiming to strengthen the integration of sustainable aviation fuel into the aviation fuel supply chain.Recent Developments:Infinium has initiated construction on Project Roadrunner in Texas, set to become the world's largest eFuels facility. Scheduled for completion by 2027, the plant is designed to produce 7.6 million gallons of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) annually. It will leverage waste carbon dioxide and renewable energy sources to generate SAF, with major carriers such as American Airlines and IAG lined up as key customers.About Stellar Market Research:Stellar Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology, and communication, cars, and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified industry estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies. 