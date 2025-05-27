Leo International leaps from Lion City to Frankfurt with AI precision health listing

SINGAPORE, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a landmark announcement that bridges Asia and Europe, Leo International Group has acquired a controlling stake in SPOABG AG, a publicly listed company on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE). The company has now been officially renamed Leo International Precision Health AG (LIPH AG), with updated ticker symbols “LEOW.F” and “LEOW.DU”.





This momentous move marks the first time in a century that a Taiwanese-founded enterprise has achieved mainboard listing status on Germany’s prestigious Frankfurt Stock Exchange. It represents a major milestone in Leo International’s global expansion strategy and underlines its commitment to advancing AI-powered precision health across continents.

A Vision Rooted in Humanity, Realized Globally

Founded in 1926, Leo International Group is a fourth-generation family-owned enterprise headquartered in Taiwan, with a mission rooted in “Caring for People, Advancing Humanity”. The Group’s diverse portfolio spans biomedical innovation, wealth succession and high-end lifestyle services.

With its new listing, Leo International is now using Germany as a springboard to scale its AI-driven healthcare strategy — aptly titled the “Precision Health Trinity” — while establishing a global investment and innovation platform for its subsidiaries and partners.

Why Frankfurt, Why Now?

Germany’s Frankfurt Stock Exchange, part of the Deutsche Börse Group, boasts a market capitalization of EUR 1.97 trillion and is one of the world’s leading financial centres. In 2024 alone, Germany’s biotech and medtech sectors attracted EUR 1.6 billion in investment, a 70% year-on-year surge.

As global healthcare shifts toward digitization, the digital pathology market alone is forecast to grow from USD 8.1 billion in 2024 to USD 19.5 billion by 2031.

This makes Frankfurt a prime launchpad for Leo International’s Precision Health Trinity, a three-pronged approach integrating:

* AI-driven drug discovery for broad-spectrum and rare diseases

* AI-enabled diagnostics for targeted treatment

* Community-focused medical services through smart clinics

“This acquisition of a Frankfurt Stock Exchange mainboard-listed company marks a pivotal milestone in our global strategic expansion,” said Leo Wang (above), Chairman of Leo International Group. “We will place precision health at the core of our growth strategy, leveraging international capital markets to drive innovation and create lasting value for all stakeholders.”

Singapore: Building a Legacy Through Family Office Strategy

Parallel to the Frankfurt expansion, Leo International announced the establishment of a Single Family Office (SFO) in Singapore. The office will manage multigenerational capital while aligning with the Group’s long-term vision for social impact and wealth succession.

Singapore has emerged as Asia’s premier family office hub, now home to over 2,000 SFOs. Its political stability, transparent regulation and attractive tax environment make it a top choice for ultra-high-net-worth families.

“Singapore provides a robust legal and asset protection framework,” said Kevin Foo (below) of Leo International Family Office Singapore. “Through our platform, we aim to connect capital networks across Singapore, Greater China, and ASEAN, while deepening our investments in health technology and impact-driven philanthropy.”

Strategic Growth Through M&A and Global Capital

LIPH AG will serve as a public investment vehicle for Leo International to drive its non-organic growth strategy. By acquiring and integrating AI-health companies across Europe and Asia, the Group seeks to rapidly scale operations, unlock synergies, and boost shareholder value.

The Group plans to attract sovereign wealth funds and global investors, leveraging fair valuation mechanisms in capital markets. The aim: to build a robust, cross-border precision health platform that drives the next wave of biomedical innovation.

“We are exploring dual listings, ADR issuance, and collaborations with the London Stock Exchange Group,” said Dr. Joshua Lo, CEO of LIPH AG and a seasoned executive with previous stints at Portwell Inc. and other tech firms. “Our goal is to expand regional relevance while delivering on global healthcare needs.”

A Family Legacy, Reimagined for the Future

Leo International’s journey — from a Taiwanese family business to a global leader in health-tech —exemplifies a unique fusion of heritage and innovation. Rooted in values shaped over four generations, the Group’s current trajectory is driven by industrial relevance, cutting-edge technology, and social purpose.

“As we position ourselves at the intersection of AI, pharmaceuticals, and intelligent diagnostics, our family office and listed entity serve as twin engines,” said Chairman Wang. “They power our commitment to both industrial growth and global impact.”

With 80% equity in the newly renamed Frankfurt-listed firm, Wang and original Group shareholders are transitioning their stakes to gain full access to international capital markets, all in accordance with German legal and accounting standards.

The Road Ahead

From Singapore to Frankfurt, Leo International is building more than a business — it is building a bridge between continents, industries, and generations. As AI redefines healthcare, and as wealth reorients across borders, Leo’s Precision Health Trinity is poised to become a defining force in the biomedical landscape.

With strategic focus, family values, and global ambition, Leo International is not just joining the conversation — it is leading it.

