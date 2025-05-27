Ormat Technologies Announces $62 Million Hybrid Tax Equity Partnership for Two Energy Storage Facilities

RENO, Nev., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ORA) (the “Company” or “Ormat”), a leading geothermal and renewable energy company, today announced the signing of a $62 million Hybrid Tax Equity partnership with Morgan Stanley Renewables, Inc. The partnership’s transaction covers the Lower Rio 60MW/120MWh storage facility and the Arrowleaf 35MW/140MWh storage and 42MW solar projects, which are expected to achieve COD by the end of 2025.

“This Hybrid Tax Equity partnership is the first of its kind for our Energy Storage portfolio and highlights the innovative efforts we are taking to optimize the projects’ economics and the Company’s profitability to ensure that we have the funding we need to support our long-term growth, while simultaneously helping advance our explicit goal of monetizing $160 million of tax benefits this year,” said Doron Blachar, Chief Executive Officer of Ormat Technologies. “By continuing to effectively monetize the benefits of ITCs for our growing Energy Storage project portfolio through 2026, we are strengthening our ability to further invest in our development pipeline and ensure that we remain well-positioned to support the growing demand for energy storage projects.”

Ormat was represented in the transaction by Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton, LLP and Morgan Stanley Renewables Inc. was represented in the transaction by Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP.

ABOUT ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES

With six decades of experience, Ormat Technologies, Inc. is a leading geothermal company, and the only vertically integrated company engaged in geothermal and recovered energy generation (“REG”), with robust plans to accelerate long-term growth in the energy storage market and to establish a leading position in the U.S. energy storage market. The Company owns, operates, designs, manufactures and sells geothermal and REG power plants primarily based on the Ormat Energy Converter – a power generation unit that converts low-, medium- and high-temperature heat into electricity. The Company has engineered, manufactured and constructed power plants, which it currently owns or has installed for utilities and developers worldwide, totaling approximately 3,400MW of gross capacity. Ormat leveraged its core capabilities in the geothermal and REG industries and its global presence to expand the Company’s activity into energy storage services, solar Photovoltaic (PV) and energy storage plus Solar PV. Ormat’s current total generating portfolio is 1,538MW with a 1,248MW geothermal and solar generation portfolio that is spread globally in the U.S., Kenya, Guatemala, Indonesia, Honduras, and Guadeloupe, and a 290MW energy storage portfolio that is located in the U.S.

