Channel Factory Launches Intelligence Suite and AI-Powered Products to Maximize Ad ROI and Contextual Precision

NEW YORK, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Channel Factory, the global brand suitability and contextual advertising platform, is introducing Channel Factory Intelligence, along with two new AI-driven solutions to streamline media intelligence: the Media Intelligence Hub, a unified reporting dashboard, and the Chatbot Assistant, Channel Factory’s first personalized AI data analyst.

Channel Factory Intelligence is powered by machine learning and is the result of the company’s multi-year investment in building proprietary AI models and algorithms. Additionally, the fully integrated AI product suite contains Channel Factory’s newest AI solutions, incorporating both unparalleled brand suitability and contextual precision across digital video platforms while ensuring advertisers maximize return on ad spend with advanced optimization.

As advertisers continue to reckon with a lack of critical insights when executing campaigns across multiple platforms, many existing AI solutions seek to rectify this issue by demanding a trade-off of control and transparency. Channel Factory Intelligence eliminates that compromise and acts as a “second brain” to deliver precise, optimized campaign insights while maintaining complete visibility. Based on an independent verification study conducted by PwC, Channel Factory has significantly optimized ad performance for advertisers, reducing media waste by more than 20% and achieving 99% accuracy in content categorization—delivering maximum efficiency, precision, and ROI.

The two new analytics, live insights, and reporting tools announced today are the first products available within the new intelligence suite and can be leveraged via Channel Factory’s AI-driven media activation and optimization proprietary platform for cross-platform campaigns, ActivateIQ.

Media Intelligence Hub is a customizable dashboard that centralizes campaign data, cross-platform, and surfaces foundational insights, such as total media cost, delivery, and performance. Instead of juggling multiple reports, advertisers get a clear and singular view that reduces inefficiencies, breaks down data silos, and supports faster, smarter decision-making.

The hub enables advertisers to move from reactive to proactive strategies, while built-in machine learning forecasts trends, automates reporting, and provides optimization recommendations in real-time. Advertisers can adjust their budgets on the go and significantly improve ROI by reducing media waste with live tracking of planned versus actual spending and delivery.

Also launching today is the new Chatbot Assistant, Channel Factory’s first personalized AI data analyst, embedded within ActivateIQ. By combining real-time analytics with Channel Factory’s industry-leading contextual intelligence, the assistant helps advertisers make instant adjustments to campaigns, content, and ad spend, preventing waste on the wrong audiences or markets. The assistant delivers curated campaign performance summaries that offer much-needed transparency between ad agencies and their technology partners.

"Our success with the House of Glenfiddich campaign in India was greatly enhanced by our collaboration with DDB Mudramax and Channel Factory. With 12.5 million views and 92% watch time from SVOD users, the campaign set a new benchmark,” said Kapila Sethi, Head of Marketing at William Grant & Sons. “DDB Mudramax delivered media planning excellence that resonated with our audience, while Channel Factory’s AI technology ensured our content reached the right people in a brand-safe, contextually aligned way.”

“Channel Factory isn’t just a vendor but they’re a strategic extension of our team. Their understanding of contextual targeting, smart optimization, knowledge of the product and platforms they work on, and collaboration, has helped us unlock stronger outcomes for our clients. They consistently ensure our campaigns are performing, efficient, brand-safe, and impactful at scale,” said Mark Kwak, Director, Paid Social and Programmatic at Starcom.

“Running ad campaigns requires you to dig through mountains of data. Some of it is valuable, but so much can be insignificant, forcing you to spend time digging through unnecessary metrics to find actionable insights. Our industry is only tapping the surface of what’s possible when you can apply AI to solve this problem,” said Anudit Vikram, Chief Product Officer at Channel Factory. “Our new Chatbot Assistant and Media Intelligence Hub surface the insights that truly drive performance, giving advertisers the clarity they need to make confident, strategic decisions.”

About Channel Factory

Channel Factory is a global technology and data platform that optimizes business performance and enhances brand reputation through ethical and effective contextual targeting. Utilizing proprietary AI and brand suitability technologies, Channel Factory ensures ads are placed on brand-safe, contextually relevant content across YouTube, CTV platforms, and social media, including Meta and TikTok. Through its conscious media planning, Channel Factory is committed to promoting sustainability, diversity, and positive content, helping brands achieve their goals while fostering a healthier digital ecosystem.

Channel Factory has a presence in 31 countries across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and ANZ, providing advertisers with IAB standard category lists and customized content options in 49+ languages. For more information about Channel Factory, please visit http://www.channelfactory.com

