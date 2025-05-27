Cemtrex’s AIS Secures $1.8M Contract for Major Wastewater Treatment Plant Upgrade

Hauppauge, NY, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – Advanced Industrial Services (AIS), a subsidiary of Cemtrex Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX, CETXP), has been awarded a $1.84 million contract by the City of Lancaster to upgrade critical infrastructure at its Advanced Wastewater Treatment Plant (AWWTP). This win adds to AIS’s growing track record of delivering high-impact projects across the municipal and industrial sectors.

Under Contract No. 2023-33-01, titled Advanced Wastewater Treatment Plant South Primary Clarifier Upgrades Project, AIS will replace process mechanical and electrical systems, rehabilitate clarifier structures, and modernize control systems for four primary clarifiers in the South Train of the City’s AWWTP. The project is scheduled to be completed within one year of commencement during the City’s 2025–2026 fiscal year.

“This new contract is another strong win for AIS,” said Saagar Govil, Chairman and CEO of Cemtrex. “We’re continuing to execute in core markets by doing what we do best: tackling complex, high-stakes projects with precision and reliability. Our momentum in public infrastructure is building, and we’re excited to continue growing in these markets.”

AIS has steadily expanded its footprint across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic by earning the trust of municipalities and industrial operators alike. This latest award reinforces AIS’s positioning as a go-to partner for infrastructure modernization, particularly in the waste water treatment market.

Across the U.S., aging wastewater infrastructure is under growing strain. Many treatment plants were built decades ago and now operate with outdated systems that fall short of modern standards. The EPA’s latest Clean Watersheds Needs Survey estimates $630 billion in required upgrades over the next 20 years, a 73% increase since 2012. With major federal and state funding now flowing into the sector, municipalities are accelerating investments, and experienced contractors like AIS are well-positioned to lead this wave of critical infrastructure renewal.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX) is a diversified technology company operating in the Security and Industrial sectors. Its Security segment, led by Vicon Industries, provides advanced video management software, high-performance security cameras, and integrated surveillance solutions for enterprise, government, and critical infrastructure. The Industrial segment, through Advanced Industrial Services (AIS), delivers expert rigging, millwrighting, process piping, and equipment installation services to manufacturers nationwide. With a focus on innovation, execution, and strategic growth, Cemtrex is committed to enhancing safety, efficiency, and value for its customers and shareholders.

For more information, visit www.cemtrex.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the closing of the offering, gross proceeds from the offering, our new product offerings, expected use of proceeds, or any proposed fundraising activities. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by such forward looking statements. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. These risks and uncertainties are discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” contained in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Investor Relations: investors@cemtrex.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.