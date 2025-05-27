Momentive Software Expands Association Management Software Portfolio with Acquisition of Cobalt

Acquisition strengthens Momentive’s innovation footprint with solutions designed to address the distinct needs of purpose-driven organizations and result in greater mission outcomes

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentive Software, a leading provider of cloud-based software, services and payment solutions for purpose-driven organizations, today announced the acquisition of Cobalt, a provider of association and certification management software built on the industry-leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform Microsoft Dynamics 365. This is Momentive’s second acquisition under its new brand identity, after purchasing learning management software and services provider Blue Sky eLearn.

Software continues to play a vital role in helping mission-driven organizations operate more efficiently and achieve greater impact. By streamlining business processes, enhancing member engagement, managing certification workflows, and supporting successful fundraising events, technology empowers these organizations to focus more effectively on their core mission. Access to accurate and actionable data is also essential, providing the necessary insights to make informed decisions, evaluate mission effectiveness, and develop targeted initiatives that deliver measurable outcomes. With the right digital tools in place, nonprofits and associations are better equipped to create lasting, positive change within the communities they serve.

With this acquisition and the previous Blue Sky eLearn acquisition, Momentive Software continues on a fast track of innovation that is driven by the customer experience and integration via the Momentive Data Hub. The company’s comprehensive solution suite encompasses end-to-end tools that address the unique challenges of mission-driven organizations. It includes software that improves efficiency, strengthens member and donor engagement, and offers access to data that tracks and reports on mission impact, ensuring that purpose-driven organizations can adapt and thrive in a rapidly changing environment. The acquisition of Cobalt expands Momentive’s depth of AMS and certification offerings to help associations of any size successfully manage business processes, membership engagement, credentialing, events and their overall impact.

“Our focus is on how we can better support mission-driven organizations by simplifying the unique challenges they face, so they can concentrate on what matters most - advancing their mission and creating lasting impact,” said Mike Henricks, CEO of Momentive Software. “Acquiring Cobalt underscores Momentive’s dedication to making strategic technology investments that deliver greater value to our customers and partners. The Cobalt team is joining us at a great time in our journey, and I look forward to growing our team and continue delivering user-friendly solutions to help nonprofits and associations sustain mission growth. Our recent launch of Automated Payments for MIP Accounting and improved payment experience with Clover Go integration, coupled with these acquisitions forge the path in our ability to change the industry.”

Nearly 200 enterprise organizations leverage Cobalt’s Engagement Dynamics AMS and certification offerings to enhance membership and credentialing management and donor engagement, automate and streamline business processes, drive revenue and attract funding for greater community impact. The acquisition advances Momentive's efforts to enhance its end-to-end solutions portfolio, offering customers a choice to meet their unique association management needs to maximize mission impact.

“It’s exciting for us to be joining Momentive Software at a time when they are leading the way in innovation to meet the evolving needs of associations by supporting their ability to make a significant impact and drive meaningful change,” said Russell Inman, CEO of Cobalt. “We share a customer first approach, and we look forward working together to create new possibilities for our customers and partners.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Sherrard Roe Voigt & Harbison, PLC (Nashville, Tennessee) acted as legal counsel to Momentive Software in the transaction.

About Momentive Software

Momentive Software amplifies the impact of over 30,000 purpose-driven organizations in over 30 countries. Mission–driven organizations and associations rely on the company’s cloud-based software and services to solve their most critical challenges: engage the people they serve, simplify operations, and grow revenue. Built with reliability at the core and strategically focused on events, careers, fundraising, financials, and operations, our solutions suite is bound by a common purpose to serve the organizations that make our communities a better place to live. Learn more at momentivesoftware.com.

