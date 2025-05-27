Key Trend Revolutionizing the juvenile macular degeneration treatment Market in 2025: Innovative Gene Therapies

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Significant Is The Growth In The Juvenile Macular Degeneration Treatment Market?

The juvenile macular degeneration treatment market size has witnessed significant growth in recent years. It will grow from $1.28 billion in 2024 to $1.39 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.2%. Market growth in the historic period can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of genetic eye disorders, escalating investment in ophthalmic research, enhanced focus on pediatric eye care, rising prevalence of vision impairment among children, and the growing integration of artificial intelligence in eye care diagnostics.

What Is The Projected Market Size And Growth Rate For The Juvenile Macular Degeneration Treatment Market?

The market is anticipated to witness robust growth in the next few years, reaching $1.88 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.0%. Factors such as a rise in the geriatric population, burgeoning ophthalmic biotechnology startups, a focus on targeted drug delivery systems, an increasing number of clinical trials, and heightened investment in gene therapy will likely fuel the growth. Major trends predicted for the forecast period include advancements in genetic testing, the development of gene therapies, stem cell research, regulatory support for innovative therapies, and personalized medicine approaches.

What Key Factors Are Driving The Growth Of The Juvenile Macular Degeneration Treatment Market?

The growing prevalence of retinal disorders is expected to drive the juvenile macular degeneration treatment market in the future. Retinal disorders encompass a range of conditions that affect the retina, the light-sensitive layer at the back of the eye, leading to vision impairment or loss. The rising prevalence of diabetes, which often leads to conditions such as diabetic retinopathy that damage the retina over time, is increasing cases of retinal disorders. Juvenile macular degeneration treatments aid in managing retinal disorders by preserving vision through early intervention, making them indispensable for young patients.

Who Are The Market Players Making A Difference In The Juvenile Macular Degeneration Treatment Market?

Key industry players in this market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bayer AG, Novartis AG, AbbVie Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Biogen Inc., Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Samsung Bioepis Co. Ltd., Spark Therapeutics Inc., Polpharma Biologics S.A., OrCam Technologies Ltd., Alkeus Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bioeq AG, NuEyes Technologies Inc., Coherus BioSciences Inc., eSight Eyewear Inc., MeiraGTx Holdings plc, Kubota Pharmaceutical Holdings Co. Ltd.

Companies in the juvenile macular degeneration treatment market are focusing on developing innovative solutions, such as dual adeno-associated viral AAV vectors, to enhance gene therapy delivery and improve treatment efficacy.

How Is The Juvenile Macular Degeneration Treatment Market Segmented?

The juvenile macular degeneration treatment market, as covered in this report, is segmented by:

1 Type: Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration

2 Treatment: Devices, Drugs, Surgery

3 Application: Vision Preservation, Disease Management, Symptom Relief, Preventive Care, Clinical Trials

4 Sales Channel: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Other Sales Channel

Subsegments:

1 Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration: Anti-Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Anti-VEGF Therapy, Photodynamic Therapy PDT, Laser Therapy

2 Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration: Nutritional Supplements, Gene Therapy, Stem Cell Therapy

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Juvenile Macular Degeneration Treatment Market?

Regional analysis reveals that North America was the largest region in the juvenile macular degeneration treatment market in 2024. Further, the report covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

