NVBDC Honors Memorial Day by Advancing Global Opportunities for Veteran Entrepreneurs

Keith King, CEO, NVBDC Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the nation reflects on Memorial Day, the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) reaffirms its commitment to honoring the legacy of America’s fallen heroes—not only through remembrance, but by empowering those who continue to serve through business ownership and global leadership.“Memorial Day is a time for solemn remembrance,” said Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC. “At NVBDC, we believe the best way to honor those who gave all is by investing in our living veterans—by giving them the tools to thrive in business and to lead in global markets.”In line with this commitment, NVBDC has expanded its partnership with the U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration (ITA) to help Service-Disabled and Veteran-Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs) explore and secure international opportunities. This collaboration gives certified veteran-owned businesses access to resources, export assistance, and direct connections with trade representatives worldwide.Key highlights of the NVBDC-ITA partnership include:Hosting educational webinars focused on global trade readinessFacilitating introductions to international buyers and trade officialsShowcasing certified veteran-owned exporters at NVBDC’s national eventsPartnering with U.S. embassies to identify high-growth markets for veteran entrepreneurs“Our veterans served globally. Now, we’re helping them succeed globally,” said Keith King, Founder and CEO of NVBDC. “We’re not just certifying veteran-owned businesses—we’re building international pipelines for growth and opportunity.”As NVBDC looks beyond Memorial Day, the organization encourages stakeholders in both the public and private sectors to support and advocate for veteran business success—not only at home, but on the world stage.To learn more about NVBDC’s global initiatives and veteran certification programs, visit www.nvbdc.org About NVBDC:The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is the original third-party authority for certifying veteran-owned businesses. NVBDC provides a credible and reliable certification process for veterans who own and operate businesses, ensuring that corporate members have access to a diverse and talented pool of veteran entrepreneurs.Learn how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB by visiting our website: www.nvbdc.org or contacting us directly: (888) CERTIFIED.NVBDC MISSION:NVBDC is the only Veteran-Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. Its purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all-size businesses and ensure that valid documentation of veteran ownership and control exists.To learn more about becoming NVBDC certified, visit nvbdc.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.