Washington Agency’s Tony Gioia and Joanne Donne Honored with Main Street America Award for Excellence in Real Estate

Tony Gioia & Joanne Donne of The Washington Agency

HARWINTON, CT, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Washington Agency, co-led by industry veterans Tony Gioia and Joanne Donne, has received the 2025 Main Street America Award for Excellence in Real Estate , a national honor presented in association with the Global Recognition Awards. The accolade recognizes the agency’s five decades of outstanding leadership, ethical business practices, and community-focused service across Litchfield and Hartford Counties in Connecticut.Founded over 50 years ago, The Washington Agency has become a trusted cornerstone of the local real estate landscape. Under Gioia and Donne’s leadership, the firm earned perfect scores in all leadership and service categories evaluated by the Global Recognition Awards committee. Their approach combines innovation with a deeply rooted commitment to client success.The agency’s service model emphasizes long-term relationships, transparency, and client education, which has led to a 92% referral rate—well above the national average of 64%. Gioia and Donne have also curated a trusted network of real estate attorneys, insurance professionals, and service providers to ensure a seamless experience for clients. The Global Recognition Awards noted the agency’s unique blend of strategic innovation and community involvement as setting a new standard for real estate excellence. As the industry continues to evolve, Gioia and Donne remain committed to ethical leadership and client advocacy.About The Washington AgencyThe Washington Agency is a premier real estate firm based in Harwinton, CT, serving clients throughout Litchfield and Hartford Counties for over five decades. The agency is known for its integrity, innovation, and commitment to delivering client-centered real estate solutions.About Global Recognition AwardsGlobal Recognition Awards is an international organization that celebrates individuals and businesses that have demonstrated exceptional leadership, service, and contributions within their industries.

