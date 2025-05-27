Vemanti Group Announces Executive Leadership Appointment

Irvine, CA, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vemanti Group, Inc. ("Vemanti" or the "Company") (OTCPK: VMNT) today announced the appointment of Matthew White as Chief Executive Officer of its subsidiaries, XPLOR Technology Pte. Ltd. ("XPLOR") and ONUS Finance UAB (“ONUS Finance”). This leadership transition reflects the Company’s commitment to strengthening senior executive capacity.

Previously, Mr. White served as Director of Private Equity at Saigon Asset Management, where he played a key role in investment oversight and was a member of the Internal Investment Committee for Vietnam Equity Holding. He also founded Nu Advisory Ltd., a corporate finance advisory firm specializing in cross-border M&A in Southeast Asia, and served as Managing Director at Tano Capital, a California-based alternative investment firm with a focus on Asian markets.

“Welcoming an accomplished leader to the team marks a key step in the Company’s evolution,” said Tan Tran, CEO of Vemanti Group. “Matthew will play a vital role in shaping our business culture, driving growth, and positioning ONUS Pro as a global platform of choice in digital asset trading.”

Mr. Chien Tran, co-founder and former CEO of XPLOR and ONUS Finance, has transitioned into a strategic role focused on long-term product and technology direction. As the driving force behind ONUS Pro’s creation and growth, he remains instrumental in guiding its innovation roadmap.

About Vemanti

Vemanti Group, Inc. is a diversified technology holding company with a focus on the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. We operate across various sectors of leading-edge digital financial services. We seek growth through strategic partnerships, joint ventures, or mergers and acquisitions with established businesses. By leveraging synergies and complementary strengths of these relationships, we look to diversify and expand our market reach. Ultimately, as a publicly traded company, we're committed to creating long-term value for our shareholders while actively seeking out new opportunities. Learn more at: https://vemanti.com

About XPLOR

XPLOR Technology Pte. Ltd. is a technology-focused holding company based in Singapore, managing a portfolio of next-generation financial technology ventures. The company is dedicated to harnessing trend-setting technology to redefine the financial landscape. It invests in and supports projects that push the boundaries of digital finance, focusing on scalability, security, and user-centric innovations. With a strong approach to integrating advanced technological solutions across its subsidiaries, XPLOR ensures that each entity is well-equipped to lead in their respective markets, driving progress and profitability in the dynamic fintech sector.

About Onus Finance

Onus Finance UAB is a financial services company that offers a crypto wallet and exchange for buying and selling digital assets. Established in April 2022 and headquartered in Vilnius, Lithuania, Onus Finance UAB is a pioneer of financial innovation, offering cutting-edge cryptocurrency solutions. As the flagship offering of ONUS Finance, ONUS Pro provides a state-of-the-art platform for cryptocurrency trading, prioritizing security, user-friendly interfaces, and advanced trading features to serve a global clientele. It’s arguably one of the most recognized exchanges in Southeast Asia. The platform provides a complete ecosystem of investment products, offering access to over 600 assets.

Legal Disclaimer

This press release may include, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may include, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements regarding possible business combinations and the financing thereof, and related matters, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company’s management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company’s filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) prior to January 23, 2025. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s filings with the SEC prior to January 23, 2025. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

