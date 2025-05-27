Palisade Bio Reports Positive Phase 1a Results for PALI-2108, a First-in-Class Terminal Ileum and Colon-Targeted PDE4 B/D Inhibitor for Fibrostenotic Crohn’s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis

Study met its primary endpoints of safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics (PK)

Carlsbad, CA, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palisade Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALI) (“Palisade”, “Palisade Bio”, or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and advancing novel therapeutics for patients living with autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases, today announced positive topline results from its completed Phase 1 studies of PALI-2108, a novel, locally-activated, terminal ileum and colon-targeted phosphodiesterase-4 B/D (PDE4 B/D) inhibitor being developed for fibrostenotic Crohn’s disease (FSCD) and moderate to severe ulcerative colitis (UC). Additionally, the Company announced the release of a Virtual Investor “What This Means” segment to discuss the topline data, which is now available here.

The Phase 1 program, which included single ascending dose (SAD), multiple ascending dose (MAD), and cross-over food effect (FE) studies in adult healthy volunteers, as well as a small cohort of UC patients, successfully met its primary endpoints of safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics (PK). The data support progression into Phase 2 development.

“These data validate PALI-2108’s targeted prodrug design and provide compelling evidence that the drug reaches therapeutic concentrations in the colon with lower systemic exposure,” said Dr. Mitchell Jones, Chief Medical Officer of Palisade Bio. “The observed tissue penetration of the active drug and the absence of serious adverse events, together with our significant body of nonclinical PK data, support our confidence in advancing PALI-2108 into patient-focused trials for fibrostenotic Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.”

Key Phase 1 Findings

Safety & Tolerability:



No serious adverse events (SAEs) or laboratory/EKG-related adverse events were observed across SAD, MAD and FE cohorts.

In the SAD study (15–450 mg), only mild and reversible treatment-emergent AEs (TEAEs) occurred, limited to the highest dose (450 mg). MAD cohorts (15, 30, and 50 mg BID over 7 days, as well as 30 mg titrated over 7 days) showed mostly minor TEAEs and most often at higher doses, with a moderate event at 50 mg BID leading to withdrawal. Importantly the 15 mg BID dose was free of any TEAEs and the 30mg BID titrated dose had one minor TEAE that resolved within the first days of the study.





Pharmacokinetics:



PK analysis confirmed the delayed-release, terminal ileum-targeted and colon-targeted profile of PALI-2108.

Plasma and tissue PK demonstrated that therapeutically relevant concentrations (above estimated IC₅₀) were achieved in colon tissue up to 24 hours post-dose. Plasma-to-tissue ratios confirmed localized drug activation in the distal gut with low systemic exposure. Cmax and AUC increased roughly proportionally with dose; food intake modestly delayed Tmax and modestly reduced Cmax, consistent with the prodrug’s intended release profile.



Modeling and Dosing:



Population PK modeling and dose-exposure simulations support a therapeutic window aligned with the safety and tolerability observed in Phase 1.

The data support continued dose exploration in future clinical trials.



“The pharmacokinetic and safety data are highly encouraging, particularly the tissue exposure levels in colon biopsies,” added Dr. Gaetano Morelli, Principal Investigator of the Phase 1 study and clinical gastroenterologist. “This targeted approach could address a critical gap in treatment for patients with fibrostenotic disease and could reduce risks associated with systemic PDE4 inhibition.”

Based on these results, Palisade Bio plans to initiate an additional safety and tolerability and PK/PD exploration Phase 1b cohort in FSCD while completing longer-term chronic safety and toxicology studies, to be followed closely by initiating Phase 2 clinical programs to assess PALI-2108’s efficacy, safety, and tolerability in patients with FSCD as well as those with moderate to severe UC. The planned Phase 1b cohort is expected to evaluate multiple dosing strategies to define optimal therapeutic exposure and patient response and the planned Phase 2 studies are expected to evaluate clinically meaningful endpoints for the patients with FSCD and UC.

For more information about the Phase 1a/b clinical study, visit clinicaltrials.gov and reference identifier NCT06663605.

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and advancing novel therapeutics for patients living with autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases. The Company believes that by using a targeted approach with its novel therapeutics it will transform the treatment landscape. For more information, please go to www.palisadebio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this communication that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the safety and tolerability, PK and drug release characteristics of PALI-2108 based on the Company’s preclinical studies and preliminary data from the Company’s Phase 1b/2a clinical study, indications and anticipated benefits of PALI-2108 and the expected timing of the release of topline data from the Phase 1b/2a clinical study. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the Company’s forward-looking statements include, among others, the timing of enrollment, commencement and completion of the Company’s clinical trials, the timing and success of preclinical studies and clinical trials conducted by the Company, the risk that prior results, such as signals of safety, activity, or durability of effect, observed from preclinical or clinical trials, will not be replicated or will not continue in ongoing or future studies or clinical trials involving the Company’s product candidates in clinical trials focused on the same or different indications; and other factors that are described in the “Risk Factors” and “Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 24, 2025, and the Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or other SEC filings that are filed thereafter. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

