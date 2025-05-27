Yoshiharu Partners with Good Mood Studio and Wealthrail to Enter U.S. Real Estate Market

Real Estate Development and Digital Asset Ventures to Accelerate Future Growth

BUENA PARK, Calif., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ: YOSH) ("Yoshiharu" or the "Company"), a restaurant operator specializing in authentic Japanese ramen & rolls, today announced its entry into the U.S. real estate market with partners Good Mood Studio and Wealthrail, aiming to build on its traditional ramen business by securing new engines of growth.

Yoshiharu has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Good Mood Studio, a real estate firm with a proven track record of over 1,400 successful property flips. Additionally, Yoshiharu plans to invest approximately $2 million to acquire a 10% stake in Wealthrail, a real estate tokenization platform founded by Good Mood’s founder. Through this partnership, the companies will jointly pursue real estate development and digital asset ventures.

James Chae, Yoshiharu’s President, CEO and Chairman of the Board, stated, “Compared to existing Nasdaq-listed PropTech companies, Yoshiharu stands out with its proven on-the-ground expertise, real asset–focused investment structure, and a differentiated expansion strategy rooted in Security Token Offering (“STO”) and AI-based technologies.

“The U.S. real estate market remains the largest and most attractive in the world, drawing strong interest from global investment firms and overseas STO companies for potential collaboration. Leveraging this momentum, we aim to position the company as a leading PropTech player in the U.S. market over the mid to long term. We have now acquired two residential properties through Wealthrail and plan to expand joint operations and acquisitions within the year to diversify our revenue and establish a solid foundation for long-term growth,” concluded Chae.

About Yoshiharu Global Co.

Yoshiharu is a fast-growing restaurant operator and was born out of the idea of introducing the modernized Japanese dining experience to customers all over the world. Specializing in Japanese ramen, Yoshiharu gained recognition as a leading ramen restaurant in Southern California within six months of its 2016 debut and has continued to expand its top-notch restaurant service across Southern California and Las Vegas, currently owning and operating 15 restaurants.

For more information, please visit www.yoshiharuramen.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding our position to execute on our growth strategy, and our ability to expand our leadership position. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company's beliefs, plans, goals, objectives, expectations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, future performance, other statements that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in, or suggested by, these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including those risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our filings with the SEC including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and subsequent reports we file with the SEC from time to time, which can be found on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Larry W Holub

Director

MZ North America

YOSH@mzgroup.us

312-261-6412

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.