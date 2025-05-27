Veteran’s Last Patrol Joins NVBDC’s MVO Task Force to Support Veterans in Hospice Care

Keith King, CEO, NVBDC Lieutenant Colonel (Ret) Kathryn Poynton, Director, NVBDC MVO Task Force Claude Schmid, Founder and CEO of Veteran’s Last Patrol

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) proudly welcomes Veterans Last Patrol as the newest member of its Military and Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force. This collaboration expands the Task Force’s ability to reach and support Veterans during one of the most critical moments in their lives—end-of-life care.Founded by retired military officer Claude Schmid, Veterans’ Last Patrol is a national nonprofit dedicated to providing companionship and support to Veterans in hospice care. With a mission to “befriend, honor, and support,” the organization works to ensure that no Veteran faces the end of life alone, offering meaningful connection and comfort during their final days, or their “Last Patrol.”“Our mission is rooted in the belief that Veterans deserve dignity, respect, and support as they face the final chapter,” said Schmid, Founder and CEO of Veteran’s Last Patrol. “Veterans understand the concept of a patrol—air, land, or sea. When you enter hospice care, that becomes your Last Patrol. And all patrols are best done as a team.”Veteran’s Last Patrol connects volunteers—many of whom are fellow Veterans—with Veterans in hospice care at home and in care facilities across the country. The organization currently operates with over 600 volunteers nationwide. In the past year alone, nine states hosted Honor Rides to senior care facilities, and over 12,000 holiday card packets were delivered to Veterans in hospice care through Operation Holiday Salute. Volunteers also help coordinate recognition ceremonies, deliver donated items like care packages or holiday cards, provide emotional support to family members, and work with hospice staff better to address the Veteran's personal interests and history.Its signature programs include weekly visits to hospice patients, annual Honor Rides to recognize and honor senior Veterans, a nationwide Operation Holiday Salute card campaign, and an annual dinner to spotlight the urgent needs of Veterans in end-of-life care.“Joining the NVBDC MVO Task Force allows us to expand our outreach and partner with Veteran-owned and led companies who share our values and want to stand beside Veterans in their final days,” Schmid added. “This partnership strengthens our national presence and invites more supporters to join our cause.”To volunteer, support, or learn more about Veteran’s Last Patrol, visit veteranlastpatrol.org.About the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC)NVBDC is the leading Veteran-owned business certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. It was formed to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for Veteran-owned businesses of all sizes and in all industries. NVBDC ensures the existence of valid documentation for Veterans’ status, ownership, and operational control, giving customers and clients peace of mind that they are working with a valid Veteran-owned business. Additional information can be found at www.nvbdc.org About the NVBDC’s Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force NVBDC’s MVO Task Force enables NVBDC to collaborate resources with task force partners to increase awareness and join together to establish a respected position in the industry supporting Veteran Business success. Additional information can be found at www.nvbdctaskforce.org Media Contact:Hannah Waldrep(586) 665-9020hwaldrep@nvbdc.orgMVO Task Force Contact:Kathy Poynton(703) 282-6862kpoynton@nvbdc.org

