AV Preeminent and Super Lawyers: Tomkiel & Tomkiel Stand Out in 2025

WHITE PLAINS, NY, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The personal injury law firm Tomkiel & Tomkiel is pleased to announce that attorneys Matthew Tomkiel and Stanley Tomkiel have once again been selected for inclusion in Super Lawyers for 2025. In addition, both attorneys continue to hold the distinguished AV Preeminentrating from Martindale-Hubbell, which recognizes the highest level of professional excellence for legal ability and ethical standards.The Super Lawyers designation is awarded through a rigorous selection process involving peer nominations, independent research, and professional evaluations. Only 5% of attorneys in each state are named to the list annually.The AV Preeminentrating, issued by Martindale-Hubbell, is based on confidential peer reviews and signifies that a lawyer has reached the pinnacle of professional excellence and is recognized for the highest ethical standards.With decades of experience, Tomkiel & Tomkiel has built a strong reputation for representing clients in complex personal injury and wrongful death cases throughout New York. The firm continues to uphold its tradition of legal excellence and dedicated client advocacy.About Tomkiel & Tomkiel Law Firm: Founded in 1979, Tomkiel & Tomkiel is a New York personal injury law firm with offices in White Plains and Yonkers. The firm handles a wide range of injury cases, including construction accidents, motor vehicle crashes, premises liability, and wrongful death.

