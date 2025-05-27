America’s Car-Mart Kicks Off Annual Community Fan Drive

For more information, contact Media.Relations@Car-Mart.com

ROGERS, Ark., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRMT) announced its annual Community Fan Drive, a company tradition conducted every May and June. For over 25 years, Car-Mart has rallied its customers, associates, and partners to collect fans that are then donated to local charities chosen by each dealership.

“Summer means higher temperatures, and it will be difficult for some people to stay cool and comfortable. Every fan can make a big difference in circulating the air in a home,” said Doug Campbell, Chief Executive Officer and President. “All of us at Car-Mart are passionate about rolling up our sleeves and making a difference. Our Community Fan Drive is another way to give back to our communities where we live and work.”

“We are grateful for the opportunity to help those in need beat the heat this summer,” Campbell continued.

From now through June 30, customers can bring a new 20-inch box fan to any of Car-Mart’s 150+ dealerships in its 12-state area and drive away in a quality used vehicle for as low as $499 down. The theme of the fan drive is ‘Savings That Will Blow You Away.’

This unique promotion allows Car-Mart to reduce the down payment on vehicles, making it more affordable for customers with limited cash. It’s an incentive for customers to purchase a vehicle during the month, while also doing good for their community. With one fan at a time, Car-Mart is making vehicle ownership affordable for hardworking people.

"At Car-Mart, our mission is to help customers with their transportation needs, and this promotion represents our commitment to making vehicle ownership accessible for everyone. By reducing the down payment on vehicles, we’re helping customers with limited cash and encouraging them to invest in their future,” said Campbell. “It’s an opportunity for them to purchase a vehicle this month while contributing to a worthy cause. Together, one fan at a time, we’re making strides to support hardworking individuals in achieving their dreams of vehicle ownership."

Fans might seem like a small thing but are important in the summer heat. A box fan can lower room temperatures, improve air flow, and comfort families without air conditioning during scorching days. By collecting and distributing these fans, Car-Mart helps ease the burden of rising energy costs and ensures more households stay safe and cool when it matters most.

“We’re doing this because we want to give back to and improve our communities. It’s part of who we are: our mission, vision, and values. We’re not doing it for PR. No one is a glory grabber for this. We get excited about it," said Chuck Perry, General Manager at Car-Mart of Sherman, Texas.

The company will also serve as a fan donation destination in its communities. As part of its Community Fan Drive, the company welcomes anyone (no purchase necessary) to donate a box fan. Fans can be dropped off Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at any of Car-Mart’s locations in its 12-state area.

Car-Mart associates will deliver the fans to local charities in their communities in early July. For more information, visit Car-Mart.com. Follow Car-Mart on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About America’s Car-Mart, Inc.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (the “Company”) operates automotive dealerships in 12 states and is one of the largest publicly held automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the “Integrated Auto Sales and Finance” segment of the used car market. The Company emphasizes superior customer service and the building of strong personal relationships with its customers. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in smaller cities throughout the South-Central United States, selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. For more information about America’s Car-Mart, including investor presentations, please visit our website at www.car-mart.com.

