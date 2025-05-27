CanadianSME Small Business Show 2025: Thriving in the Digital-First Economy

Canada’s Leading Small Business Event Returns on May 29, 2025

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The highly anticipated CanadianSME Small Business Show 2025 is set to return to the Metro Toronto Convention Centre – North Building, Level 100 on May 29, 2025, bringing together small business owners, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders for a full day of insight, inspiration, and innovation. This year’s theme, “Thriving in the Digital-First Economy,” reflects the growing need for small businesses to not only adapt to digital transformation—but to lead it.

Now in its latest edition, the CanadianSME Small Business Show has become a cornerstone event for the entrepreneurial community across Canada. With a powerful lineup of keynote presentations, expert-led panels, and interactive workshops and demos, this exclusive one-day event will equip attendees with actionable strategies to navigate the modern business landscape and leverage digital tools for growth and resilience.

Key Topics:

Digital Transformation Unlocked: Strategies for Small Business Success

Discover practical steps and tools to integrate digital technologies into your operations. Learn how to adopt a transformation mindset and drive innovation across your business.



Moderated by: Dr. Georgette Zinaty, Founder and CEO of Women Helping Empower Women and the Chief of Staff at Myant Corporation

AI and Automation: Transforming Small Business Operations for Efficiency

Explore how artificial intelligence and automation can streamline workflows, reduce costs, and deliver better customer experiences—making your small business more agile and scalable.



Moderated by: Miki Velemirovich, Head of Product, Alexa Translations AI

The Human Element: Nurturing Talent and Culture in a Tech-Driven Small Business Landscape

Learn how to balance technology adoption with people-first leadership. This session will focus on building strong teams, fostering positive workplace culture, and developing talent in an evolving digital world.



Moderated by: Shveta Malhan, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Yenza3

Exclusive Keynotes

Digital transformation in logistics to facilitate growth and navigate evolving regulations

Presented by Paul Gaspar, Director, Small Business, UPS® Canada



Presented by Director, Small Business, Enterprise-Level Strategies for Everyday Entrepreneurs

By Mike Bruno, AVP, Digital at Co-operators



By AVP, Digital at The AI-Powered CFO: Transforming Finance into the Growth Engine

With Eric Sleeth , Sr Growth Manager at Sage Canada



With , Sr Growth Manager at Maximizing your business in Canada

Presented by Mohamed Basma , General Manager, Small Business Services at ADP Canada



Presented by , General Manager, Small Business Services at The State of IT for SMB

By Justin Folkerts , Chief Operating Officer at Supra ITS



By , Chief Operating Officer at Agile Cash-Flow Management or How CFOs Stay in Control When Everything Changes

With Ali Masoud , SAP Finance Solution Architect at Talan Americas



With , SAP Finance Solution Architect at Beyond the Code: Balancing Digital and Human-Centered Innovation in a Digital-First Economy

By Sarah Jameson , National Director of Franchise Sales with Freshslice Pizza



By , National Director of Franchise Sales with Air Canada - Supporting Canadian SME's

By Bradley Sutherland , Senior Manager, Business Development, Air Canada



By , Senior Manager, Business Development, How to dominate Google Maps as a local business

With Kyle Sutton , Vice President of Sales at PagePros



With , Vice President of Sales at What If What You're Feeling Isn't Aging, But a Warning Sign?

Presented by Dr. Mark Hawass , Founder of Arthritis VIP



Presented by , Founder of Keeping your SME safe from Cybercriminals

By Rene-Sylvain Bedard, IT specialist and the CEO of Indominus Managed Security Inc.



Workshops

Achieving Important Productivity Gains In YOUR Business by Leveraging AI/GenAI Tools Without Breaking the Bank

Led by Meet Patel , Machine Learning Engineer and AI Software Developer, Zetane



Led by , Machine Learning Engineer and AI Software Developer, How to Build a Story that Sells

By Stephen Semple , Partner, Director, and President, The Wizard of Ads



By , Partner, Director, and President, 3 Simple Steps that Will Increase Your Sales

With Jane-Michèle Clark , Founder and CEO, The Q Group



With , Founder and CEO, How to use AI to Automate your business

Led by Amin Panjwani , Managing Partner with Achievan



Led by , Managing Partner with AI or Die? A Practical Path to Smart Small Business Operations with Zoho

By Kira Tchernikovsky , Co-Founder and COO, Customerization Inc.



By , Co-Founder and COO, Turning Finance Into Your Secret Weapon

With Daryl Ching , Founder and Owner, Vistance Capital Advisory



With , Founder and Owner, Value of Fractional HR for Small Business

By Paola Accettola , CEO & Principal Consultant at True North HR Consulting



By , CEO & Principal Consultant at Award-Winning HR & OHS Solutions: Protect Your People, Your Business, and Your Future with BrightHR

By Brit Loojie, HR Advisor at BrightHR & Javon Grant-Lewis, Business Development Manager at BrightHR

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Demo Presentations

Work Without Walls: Secure, Seamless Access from Anywhere

Presented by Moin Khan , Managing Director, XenTegra Canada & India



Presented by , Managing Director, Canada & India Scaling your business with AI Agents

By Bradley Arsenault , CTO, Prospera Labs Inc.



By , CTO, How to make your website the No. 1 sales agent?

With Vinay Raj , Chief Solutions Engineer, ExpertiseAI



With , Chief Solutions Engineer, Outgrowing Band-Aids & Duct Tape to Build a Stronger Business: A smarter way to solve business problems without burning time, money, or brain cells

By Trevor Shorte , Chief Growth Officer, Cansulta



By , Chief Growth Officer, Mortgages for the Self-Employed: Real Options, Real Approvals

With Mia Zhang , Mortgage Broker at Effortless Mortgage



With , Mortgage Broker at THE POWER OF 3D Virtual Tours & Video in marketing your location

By Yauheni Baldziusau , Co-Founder and CEO, Odyssey3D



By , Co-Founder and CEO, Lead Flow Demo: From Landing Page to Inbox

Presented by Ryan Prud'homme , Partnership Manager, Cyberimpact



Presented by , Partnership Manager, The Power Pitch: Storytelling That Gets Funding

By Naz Noorani, Director of Community & Partnerships at Canada Startup Association & Hammad Siddiqui, Founder & Executive Director at Canada Startup Association

By Director of Community & Partnerships at Founder & Executive Director at AI AGENTS ARE REAL AND THEY ARE HERE!

By Naazim Abdulla, Chief AI Officer at Naico ITS

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Networking Opportunity: Business Mixer | 4:30 PM – 5:30 PM

Cap off your day with a high-energy Business Mixer, where attendees, speakers, and sponsors can connect in a relaxed setting. Whether you're looking to make new business contacts, explore collaborations, or simply unwind, this is the perfect opportunity to expand your network and engage with fellow professionals.

Meet Our Esteemed Partners:

The CanadianSME Small Business Show 2025 is thankful to its sponsors and partners, including:

UPS – Shipping Partner

– Shipping Partner Co-operators – Platinum Sponsor

– Platinum Sponsor Canon - Business Solutions Partner

- Business Solutions Partner Page Pros - Exclusive Digital Partner

Exclusive Digital Partner A1 Global College - Knowledge Partner

- Knowledge Partner ADP, Sage, Freshslice, Talan – Gold Sponsors

– Gold Sponsors Mercer Marsh Benefits, BDC, Canada Life, Bright HR – Bronze Sponsors

– Bronze Sponsors BDC - Lanyard Sponsor

Lanyard Sponsor Zensurance – Registration Desk Sponsor

– Registration Desk Sponsor Air Canada, Indominus, Arthritis VIP – Keynote Sponsor

Whether you're a startup founder, small business owner, or enterprise leader supporting SMBs, this event is your gateway to the latest trends, technologies, and expert advice that can take your business to the next level.

About the CanadianSME Small Business Show:

The CanadianSME Small Business Show 2025 is a leading national event designed for entrepreneurs and small business owners to connect with over 2,000 professionals from across various industries. It offers a dynamic platform to exchange ideas, gain expert insights, and highlight top-tier products and services. Attendees will benefit from engaging workshops, impactful keynote presentations by industry leaders, and interactive Q&A sessions with accomplished CEOs. It’s an unmatched opportunity to get your questions answered, build valuable connections, and learn from some of Canada’s most influential business minds.

Don’t miss this opportunity to connect, learn, and grow.

Register today at www.smeexpo.ca

Contact:

info@canadiansme.ca

416 655 0205

647 668 5785

