Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,681 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,349 in the last 365 days.

Gabelli Funds to Host 17th Annual Media & Entertainment Symposium Thursday, June 5, 2025

GREENWICH, Conn., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds will host its 17th Annual Media & Entertainment Symposium at the Harvard Club in New York City on Thursday, June 5, 2025. The symposium will feature discussions with leading companies and organizations across the media ecosystem, with an emphasis on industry dynamics, current trends, and business fundamentals, as well as Sports Investing, Media & Telecom Regulatory, and Advertising Panels. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with management in a one-on-one setting. For those who cannot attend in person, the symposium will also be available via webcast. Investors should contact their relationship person for more information or click on the link below to register.

8:20 AM Welcome & Introduction 2:15 Lionsgate Studios (LION)*
  Gabelli Funds Team   Michael Burns – Vice Chairman
Jimmy Barge – CFO
8:30 The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) 2:45 Sinclair Inc. (SBGI)*
  Jason Combs – CFO
Carolyn Micheli – Chief IR Officer		   Christopher Ripley – President & CEO
9:00 TV Bureau of Advertising Industry Panel    
  Steve Lanzano – President & CEO   1x1 Meetings Only (must be scheduled by May 29)
9:30 Rogers Communications (RCI)*   AMC Networks (AMCX)
  Tony Staffierei – President & CEO   Nicholas Seibert – SVP of Corporate Dev. & IR
10:00 Media & Telecom Regulatory Expert Session   Churchill Downs CHDN)
  Rob McDowell – Partner, Cooley LLP & Former FCC Commissioner   Marcia Dall – EVP & CFO
Sam Ullric – VP IR
10:45 Nexstar Media Group (NXST)*   Genius Sports (GENI)
  Michael Biard – President & COO
Lee Ann Gliha – CFO		   Brandon Bukstel – IR
Charles Scherr – Head of Corp. Dev.
11:15 Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)   Gray Media (GTN/'A)
  Colin Reed – Executive Chairman
Patrick Moore – CEO Opry Entertainment Group		   Jeffery Gignac – EVP & CFO
Kevin C. Latek – EVP, Chief Legal & Product Officer
12:00 PM Sports Investing Panel: Ways to Play   Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)
  Sal Galatioto – Galatioto Sports Partners
K. Don Cornwell – Co-Founder & CEO, Dynasty Equity		   Amy Yong – Head of IR
Michael Finnan – IR Associate
12:45 TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA)   Madison Square Garden (MSGS/E, SPHR)
  Julie Heskett – CFO   Ari Danes – SVP IR, Financial Comms. & Treasury
1:15 Reservoir Media, Inc. (RSVR)   Sportradar Group (SRAD)
  Golnar Khosrowshahi – CEO & Founder
Jim Heindlmeyer – CFO		   Jim Bombassei – IR
1:45 Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (BATRA/K)   TKO Group (TKO)
  Derek Schiller – President & CEO, Atlanta Braves   Seth Zaslow – SVP & Head of IR

*Indicates Virtual Attendance

The Harvard Club, New York City
Thursday, June 5, 2025

Registration: CLICK HERE

Contact

General Inquiries

Isabella DeLuca
Client Relations
P: 914-921-5101
E: ideluca@gabelli.com

Sadie Keating
Marketing Associate
P: 914-921-5107
E: skeating@gabelli.com

Portfolio Management / Research Team

Christopher Marangi
Co-CIO, Value
P: 914-921-5219
E: cmarangi@gabelli.com

Hanna Howard
Analyst
P: 914-921-5015
E: hhoward@gabelli.com

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Gabelli Funds to Host 17th Annual Media & Entertainment Symposium Thursday, June 5, 2025

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more