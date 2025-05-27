Gabelli Funds to Host 17th Annual Media & Entertainment Symposium Thursday, June 5, 2025
GREENWICH, Conn., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds will host its 17th Annual Media & Entertainment Symposium at the Harvard Club in New York City on Thursday, June 5, 2025. The symposium will feature discussions with leading companies and organizations across the media ecosystem, with an emphasis on industry dynamics, current trends, and business fundamentals, as well as Sports Investing, Media & Telecom Regulatory, and Advertising Panels. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with management in a one-on-one setting. For those who cannot attend in person, the symposium will also be available via webcast. Investors should contact their relationship person for more information or click on the link below to register.
|8:20 AM
|Welcome & Introduction
|2:15
|Lionsgate Studios (LION)*
|Gabelli Funds Team
|Michael Burns – Vice Chairman
Jimmy Barge – CFO
|8:30
|The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP)
|2:45
|Sinclair Inc. (SBGI)*
|Jason Combs – CFO
Carolyn Micheli – Chief IR Officer
|Christopher Ripley – President & CEO
|9:00
|TV Bureau of Advertising Industry Panel
|Steve Lanzano – President & CEO
|1x1 Meetings Only (must be scheduled by May 29)
|9:30
|Rogers Communications (RCI)*
|AMC Networks (AMCX)
|Tony Staffierei – President & CEO
|Nicholas Seibert – SVP of Corporate Dev. & IR
|10:00
|Media & Telecom Regulatory Expert Session
|Churchill Downs CHDN)
|Rob McDowell – Partner, Cooley LLP & Former FCC Commissioner
|Marcia Dall – EVP & CFO
Sam Ullric – VP IR
|10:45
|Nexstar Media Group (NXST)*
|Genius Sports (GENI)
|Michael Biard – President & COO
Lee Ann Gliha – CFO
|Brandon Bukstel – IR
Charles Scherr – Head of Corp. Dev.
|11:15
|Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)
|Gray Media (GTN/'A)
|Colin Reed – Executive Chairman
Patrick Moore – CEO Opry Entertainment Group
|Jeffery Gignac – EVP & CFO
Kevin C. Latek – EVP, Chief Legal & Product Officer
|12:00 PM
|Sports Investing Panel: Ways to Play
|Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)
|Sal Galatioto – Galatioto Sports Partners
K. Don Cornwell – Co-Founder & CEO, Dynasty Equity
|Amy Yong – Head of IR
Michael Finnan – IR Associate
|12:45
|TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA)
|Madison Square Garden (MSGS/E, SPHR)
|Julie Heskett – CFO
|Ari Danes – SVP IR, Financial Comms. & Treasury
|1:15
|Reservoir Media, Inc. (RSVR)
|Sportradar Group (SRAD)
|Golnar Khosrowshahi – CEO & Founder
Jim Heindlmeyer – CFO
|Jim Bombassei – IR
|1:45
|Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (BATRA/K)
|TKO Group (TKO)
|Derek Schiller – President & CEO, Atlanta Braves
|Seth Zaslow – SVP & Head of IR
*Indicates Virtual Attendance
The Harvard Club, New York City
Thursday, June 5, 2025
Registration: CLICK HERE
Contact
General Inquiries
Isabella DeLuca
Client Relations
P: 914-921-5101
E: ideluca@gabelli.com
Sadie Keating
Marketing Associate
P: 914-921-5107
E: skeating@gabelli.com
Portfolio Management / Research Team
Christopher Marangi
Co-CIO, Value
P: 914-921-5219
E: cmarangi@gabelli.com
Hanna Howard
Analyst
P: 914-921-5015
E: hhoward@gabelli.com
Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.
