With Support from Solana's Co-Founder Toly, OctonetAI Launches OctoMCP and Prepares for AI-Powered Smart Contract Audits
OctonetAI, the pioneering AI-infused Web3 project, is gaining momentum with the backing of Anatoly Yakovenko (Toly) — Co-Founder of Solana Labs. Following his public encouragement, OctonetAI is now developing an AI Audit system designed to autonomously review and secure Solana programs using artificial intelligence.
This move comes alongside the beta launch of OctoMCP (Model Context Protocol), a game-changing tool that lets developers build, test, audit, and deploy Solana programs in minutes — all powered by OctonetAI’s ecosystem.
Introducing the AI Audit
The upcoming AI Audit system will be an integrated solution within OctonetAI’s development flow, offering:
- Automated Code Review using fine-tuned LLMs
- Security Vulnerability Detection
- Audit Reports with clear, developer-friendly remediation steps
- Continuous Auditing as code evolves
This addresses a significant pain point in smart contract development — security audits are typically slow, expensive, and manual. OctonetAI aims to democratize access to high-quality audits, empowering builders and ensuring safer on-chain applications.
OctoMCP
OctoMCP Beta: A Leap Forward in Solana Development
The newly released OctoMCP (beta) allows developers to:
- Instantly build Solana programs using Rust or Anchor
- Automatically generate:
- idl.json for frontend integration
- compiled .so files for deployment
- full source code for transparency
- Use AI prompts to spin up a custom UI — ideal for fast dApp prototyping
In the next few days, OctonetAI will publish detailed tutorials and launch dApp Generation Competitions with rewards to encourage community creativity.
Technical Highlights from GitHub
From their GitHub repository, OctoMCP offers:
- AI-guided Solana smart contract generation
- Full error guidance, wallet connectivity, and devnet/mainnet support
- Modular UI generation for web-ready interfaces
- One-click access to essential files and deployment options
Backed by Progress: The OctonetAI Ecosystem
This isn’t OctonetAI’s first breakthrough. It already offers a robust suite of tools:
- OctoWallet – AI wallet assistant
- OctoGPU – pay-as-you-go GPU cloud for AI training
- OctoAgents – customizable AI agents for blockchain workflows
- OctoMarket & OctoModels – a decentralized AI model marketplace
- OctoTerminal – real-time AI persona terminals integrated with Solana
- OctoCloudGaming, OctoTune, and more…
The $OCTO token underpins the entire ecosystem with use cases across staking, governance, rewards, and access to premium AI features.
Solana Community Integration
Toly's endorsement highlights OctonetAI’s strategic role in Solana’s future. As the AI Audit rolls out, OctonetAI could help:
- Strengthen Solana’s dApp security
- Speed up developer onboarding
- Encourage scalable AI-driven auditing practices across DeFi and NFT protocols
By merging smart contract generation, auditing, and deployment into a single AI-powered workflow, OctonetAI is redefining what it means to build on Solana. With support from Solana’s leadership and a rapidly evolving toolset, it’s quickly becoming a foundational project in the next-gen crypto dev stack.
Follow them on X and GitHub for real-time updates, and explore the full ecosystem at octonet.ai.
X: https://x.com/octonetai
Website: https://www.octonet.ai/
GitHub: https://github.com/octonetai
