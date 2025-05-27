Repligen Announces Publication of the Company’s 2024 Corporate Sustainability Report

WALTHAM, Mass., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN), a life sciences company focused on bioprocessing technology leadership, today announced the digital publication of its 2024 Corporate Sustainability Report and related reporting framework disclosures. Themed “Perspectives on Progress”, this report communicates the company’s progress in advancing our sustainability strategy across six key impact areas: Products & Packaging, Operations, Talent, Supply Chain, Communities and Partnerships & Pathways. Also included in the 2024 Corporate Sustainability Report are detailed disclosures aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) and two key reporting frameworks: the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), now part of the IFRS Sustainability Alliance.

Olivier Loeillot, President and Chief Executive Officer at Repligen, said, “At Repligen, we take a pragmatic approach to advancing our sustainability-related ambitions. To us, continuous improvement is sustainability and sustainability is business resilience.”

Dianne Heiler, Vice President of Sustainability & ESG and Global Head of Packaging Engineering at Repligen, said, “As world events continue to shape the conversation, the team at Repligen remains focused and committed to sustainability. Why? Because we know that it makes good sense and creates business value. This publication also serves as Repligen Corporation’s 2024 Communication on Progress in fulfillment of our annual commitment to the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC).”

Below are just a few of the 2024 Corporate Sustainability Report highlights across environmental, social and governance topics. Report data is through year end 2024 unless otherwise noted.

Advancing Impacts: Report Highlights

Further expanded our transition to 100% renewable electricity from 13 to 19 of 19 manufacturing sites, representing 100% of our total global consumption.

Reduced waste generation by 25% and total waste intensity by 32% on a normalized-to-revenue basis from 2023 to 2024.

Expanded our global Scope 3 emissions inventory to represent all material emissions categories, up from 9 to 11 of 15, compared to 2023.

Completed the UNGC Network USA Business and Human Rights Accelerator program designed to help companies embed the UN Guiding Principles into their operations and began incorporating the learnings into our corporate sustainability strategy.

Opened our new customer-focused Repligen Training and Innovation Center (RTIC) in Waltham, MA.



About Repligen Corporation

Repligen Corporation is a global life sciences company that develops and commercializes highly innovative bioprocessing technologies and systems that enable efficiencies in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. We are “inspiring advances in bioprocessing” for the customers we serve; primarily biopharmaceutical drug developers and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) worldwide. Our focus areas are Filtration and Fluid Management, Chromatography, Process Analytics and Proteins. Our corporate headquarters are located in Waltham, Massachusetts, and the majority of our manufacturing sites are in the U.S., with additional key sites in Estonia, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and Sweden. For more information, please visit www.repligen.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

