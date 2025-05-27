Xtract One Teams Up with MLB’s Colorado Rockies to Deploy SmartGateway at Coors Field, Bringing Frictionless Screening to Fans this Season

TORONTO, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtract One Technologies (TSX: XTRA)(OTCQX: XTRAF)(FRA: 0PL) (“Xtract One” or the “Company”) today announced it has signed an agreement with the Colorado Rockies (“Rockies”) of Major League Baseball (MLB) to use SmartGateway at their home ballpark, Coors Field. This joint development project seeks to introduce frictionless, streamlined screening and entry to fans and patrons this baseball season.

“We are thrilled to work with the Colorado Rockies on this deployment to showcase how SmartGateway can help create a safe and secure environment for every fan, player, and ballpark personnel who enters the venue,” said Peter Evans, CEO of Xtract One. “This collaboration reflects our continued commitment to advancing stadium security across major organizations like MLB. We look forward to contributing to a positive, worry-free experience for everyone entering Coors Field all season long.”

With a capacity of 50,398 at Coors Field, the Colorado Rockies were seeking an advanced screening system to replace traditional walk-through metal detectors. SmartGateway reduces the time spent in long security lines, allowing individuals to walk through security checks up to seven times faster than the average walk-through metal detector allows. Aligning with the Rockies’ mission to conduct business with integrity, service, quality, and trust, the deployment of SmartGateway’s innovative system will enhance guests’ safety and overall game-day experience. This strategic deployment will introduce SmartGateway to Coors Field’s visitors, showcasing innovative technology that unobtrusively scans patrons with AI-powered sensors, minimizes entry line wait times, and contributes to optimized venue operations.

“As the world keeps innovating, we want to make sure we’re bringing fans the best possible experience,” said Kevin Kahn, Chief Customer Officer & Vice-President, Ballpark Operations of the Colorado Rockies. We look forward to showcasing SmartGateway to fans entering Coors Field, delivering frictionless screening and entry processes, and contributing to an overall better game-day experience.”

Xtract One’s SmartGateway unobtrusively scans patrons to detect prohibited items, enhancing safety without sacrificing experience. The system uses AI-powered sensors to quickly and accurately scan patrons, seamlessly detecting threats without invading guests’ privacy. SmartGateway reduces wait times and enables faster entry, while providing data-driven security insights that shift security operations from reactive to proactive. Each lane is equipped with the capacity to screen up to 2,400 patrons per hour. The Company’s Multi-Sensor Gateway portfolio has been awarded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security DHS SAFETY Act Designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT), highlighting the efficacy of Xtract One's innovative security solutions in safeguarding public spaces against modern threats.

About Xtract One

Xtract One Technologies is a leading technology-driven provider of threat detection and security solutions leveraging AI to deliver seamless and secure experiences. The Company makes unobtrusive weapons and threat detection systems that are designed to assist facility operators in prioritizing- and delivering improved “Walk-right-In” experiences while enhancing safety. Xtract One's innovative portfolio of AI-powered Gateway solutions excels at allowing facilities to discreetly screen and identify weapons and other threats at points of entry and exit without disrupting the flow of traffic. With solutions built to serve the unique market needs for schools, hospitals, arenas, stadiums, manufacturing, distribution, and other customers, Xtract One is recognized as a market leader delivering the highest security in combination with the best individual experience. For more information, visit www.xtractone.com or connect on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

About Threat Detection Systems

Xtract One solutions, when properly configured, deployed, and utilized, are designed to help enhance safety and reduce threats. Given the wide range of potential threats in today's world, no threat detection system is 100% effective. Xtract One solutions should be utilized as one element in a multilayered approach to physical security.

