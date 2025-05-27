nexxbuild Announces Strategic Merger with Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (IVCBF:US)

WILMINGTON, Del., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a move aiming to change the construction materials distribution landscape, nexxbuild is thrilled to announce its strategic merger (the “Merger”) with Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (IVCBF:US) (“IVCB”). This partnership signifies a step in nexxbuild's mission to unify independent local distributors under a cohesive nationwide platform, enhancing their service capabilities and expanding their market reach.

“Today marks the beginning of an exciting future for local distributors across the country,” stated Nav Rau, CFO of nexxbuild. “As we launch nexxbuild, we are dedicated to revolutionizing the construction materials distribution sector through a ‘people first, tech forward’ vision.” This vision reflects a commitment to integrating cutting-edge technology while keeping the focus on the personal relationships, which are the cornerstones of nexxbuild's approach.

Vikas Mittal, Director, Chief Executive, and Financial Officer of Investcorp European Acquisition Corp echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the unique advantages that come with the merger. “nexxbuild’s platform offers a compelling vision—one that respects the independence of local distributors while aiming to enhance their capabilities through shared resources, technology, and scale. The objective is for local distributors to maintain their unique identities while also benefiting from the support, strength, and reach of a nationwide network, allowing for each local distributor to thrive independently and at the same time to be a part of something much larger. If successful, the Merger could position nexxbuild to deliver greater operational efficiency and improved service across its markets, while creating long-term value for all stakeholders involved.”

The merger with IVCB will empower nexxbuild to significantly expand its offerings and enhance its service capabilities, positioning the company for growth.

Key Highlights:

Empowerment of Local Distributors : nexxbuild is committed to fostering growth while preserving the identities, cultures, and relationships of local distributors.

: nexxbuild is committed to fostering growth while preserving the identities, cultures, and relationships of local distributors. People-First, Technology-Forward : The company is dedicated to being both people-focused and technology-driven, providing access to innovative digital tools that enhance the growth and relevance of the nexxbuild family of brands.

: The company is dedicated to being both people-focused and technology-driven, providing access to innovative digital tools that enhance the growth and relevance of the nexxbuild family of brands. Elevated Service and Product Offerings: nexxbuild aims to elevate service and product offerings for vendors and customers alike, ensuring an enhanced experience across the board.



Advisors

Advisors to the transaction include Maxim Group LLC, which is serving as exclusive financial advisor to nexxbuild. Duane Morris is serving as counsel to nexxbuild. Edelman Legal Advisory PLLC is serving as counsel to Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I.

About nexxbuild:

Nexx HoldCo, LLC (“nexxbuild”) brings together the strengths of independent local distributors, forming a unified nationwide platform servicing the construction industry. Where personalized service and local expertise are vital, nexxbuild focuses on empowering these businesses, allowing them to thrive on their own terms while being supported by the comprehensive resources of a national network.

About Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (IVCBF:US):

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (IVCBF:US) is a special purpose acquisition company that seeks to leverage its expertise to create value and drive growth in the construction materials sector.

